यह कैसी परीक्षा:जहां मंगलसूत्र तक उतारने मजबूर हो गईं महिलाएं

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • परीक्षार्थियों ने जताया विरोध.. कहा-रेलवे को चैकिग के लिए डिटेक्टर मशीन लानी चाहिए

अरे.. यह कैसा नियम है, जो पहली बार सुन रहे हैं.. कोई परीक्षा के पहले महिलाओं के गले से सुहाग का प्रतीक मंगलसूत्र उतरवाता है क्या.. यह गलत है.. हम इस नियम को नहीं मानते.. यह कहना था उन परीक्षार्थी महिलाओं का, जो शुक्रवार को रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड भोपाल द्वारा आयोजित नॉन टेक्निकल पॉप्यूलर कैटिगिरी के लिए सगड़ा गढ़ा स्थित परीक्षा केन्द्र पहुँची थीं और उन्हें परीक्षा केन्द्र के बाहर मंगलसूत्र, चेन, अँगूठी, पायल, बिछिया, कंगन उतारने को कहा गया तो वे भड़क गईं।

दोपहर एक बजे काफी देर तक रेलवे के अधिकारियों, आरपीएफ के जवानों के साथ महिला परीक्षार्थियों का विवाद होता रहा लेकिन जब रेलवे के स्टाफ ने किसी प्रकार का समझौता करने से इनकार कर दिया तब महिलाओं ने गले से मंगलसूत्र व अन्य जेवर सामग्री उतारकर अपने साथ आए परिजनों को दे दिए।

हालांकि उनका कहना था कि रेलवे को डिटेक्टर से जांच करनी चाहिए न कि जेवरात उतारने मजबूर किया जाना चाहिए। सबसे ज्यादा नाराजगी उन पुरुष परीक्षार्थियों ने जताई, जिनके कलावा तक रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने उतरवा लिए। इस अजीब नियम के बारे में परीक्षा केन्द्र में तैनात रेल अधिकारियों से बात करने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन उन्होंने नियमों का हवाला देकर बात करने से इनकार कर दिया।

नियम होता तो परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के समय लिखित जानकारी मिलती
परीक्षा देेने आईं सुषमा वाल्मीक, सुनीता कोरी, अनीता कोरी, पुष्पा नामदेव, रजनी तिवारी, निशा अम्बस्थ ने रेल अधिकारियों के खराब व्यवहार से आहत होकर बताया कि रेलवे की परीक्षा उन्हाेंने पहले भी दी है लेकिन मंगलसूत्र और जेवर उतारने के नियम पहली बार सुन रही हैं। उनका कहना था कि अगर यह नियम सही होते तो परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के समय लिखित में इसकी जानकारी आरआरबी की ओर से परीक्षार्थियों को दी जाती। परीक्षा केन्द्र पर इस तरह की महिलाओं के साथ मनमानी की यह पहली घटना देखने को मिल रही है।

यदि हम नहीं होते तो महिलाएँ मंगलसूत्र-जेवर किसको सौंपतीं
पत्नी को परीक्षा दिलाने के लिए आए प्रकाश कुशवाहा ने रेलवे के स्टाफ की बदसलूकी और सहयोग न करने के रवैए पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि अगर मैं अपनी पत्नी के साथ नहीं आता तो मेरी पत्नी अपना मंगलसूत्र और अन्य जेवरात किसे सौंपती.. रेलवे ने नियम ताे लागू कर दिया लेकिन कोई भी रेलवे का स्टाफ परीक्षार्थियों के जेवर व सामग्री को हाथ लगाने या कहीं जमा करने को तैयार नहीं है। ऐसे में उन महिला परीक्षार्थियों के सामने अचानक यह परेशानी आ गई कि वो किस अजनबी को अपने जेवरात सौंप दें। श्री कुशवाहा की तरह महिला परीक्षार्थियों के साथ उनके परिजन भी हैरान-परेशान होते रहे।

छात्र परिषद ने किया विरोध, कहा ये अनुचित
वहीं घटना की जानकारी लगने पर रानी दुर्गावती विश्वविद्यालय छात्र परिषद के संयोजक धीरज सिंह अपने पदाधिकारियों के साथ मौके पर पहुँचे और उन्होंने परीक्षार्थियों के साथ किए जा रहे व्यवहार को अनुचित ठहराते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शित किया। श्री सिंह ने कहा कि रेलवे की परीक्षा में ऐसा कोई नियम नहीं है, जिसमें महिला परीक्षार्थियों को मंगलसूत्र उतारने के लिए बाध्य किया जाए। इस अवसर पर परिषद के विजय मौर्य, विकास श्रीवास, शिवराज ठाकुर, महेश बेन, पूजा साहू, शीतल शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

^रेलवे की परीक्षा में ज्वैलरी और मेटल सामग्री पहन कर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। इसी का पालन रेलवे द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षा में कराया गया है।
- नविता सिंह, चेयर पर्सन, रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड भोपाल

