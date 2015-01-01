पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा:पाइप लाइन के लिए खुदाई में गाइडलाइन का पालन हो रहा है या नहीं

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
मप्र हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस विशाल धगट की एकलपीठ ने राज्य सरकार से पूछा है कि जबलपुर के बरगी क्षेत्र में पेयजल पाइप लाइन के लिए सड़क की खुदाई में राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जा रहा है या नहीं। एकलपीठ ने राज्य सरकार को रिपोर्ट पेश करने के लिए तीन सप्ताह का समय दिया है।

इसके साथ ही राज्य सरकार, जबलपुर कलेक्टर और सीईओ जनपद पंचायत बरगी को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। यह याचिका बरगी के चौरई, मुहास, तीगज, सिलुआ सुकरी और जोगीढ़ाना के पाँच सरपंचों की ओर से दायर की गई है।

याचिका में कहा गया है कि राज्य सरकार ने गाइडलाइन बनाई है कि पेयजल की पाइप लाइन सड़क के दोनों किनारे पर डाली जाएगी। यह व्यवस्था इसलिए बनाई गई है कि पाइप लाइन और कनेक्शन लेते समय सड़क को किसी भी प्रकार का नुकसान नहीं हो सके। याचिका में कहा गया है कि हर घर जल योजना के तहत बरगी क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायतों में पेयजल के लिए पाइप लाइन डालने का काम शुरू किया गया है।

अधिवक्ता नीरज आशर ने बताया कि पाइप लाइन के लिए बीच सड़क से खुदाई की जा रही है। इससे हाल ही में बनाई गई सड़कों को नुकसान हो रहा है। इसके साथ ही कनेक्शन लेते समय भी सड़क खोदी जाएगी, इसलिए अनावेदकों को राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया जाए। सुनवाई के बाद एकलपीठ ने राज्य सरकार को रिपोर्ट पेश करने का निर्देश दिया है।

