एमपी हाईकोर्ट:आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम की सिक्योरिटी क्यों ली वापस, राज्य गृह मंत्रालय सहित आईबी और एनआईए को नोटिस

जबलपुर21 मिनट पहले
एमपी हाईकोर्ट
  • 2013 में केंद्र सरकार ने वाय प्लस सिक्योरिटी दी थी
  • 2019 में वापस ले ली थी सिक्योरिटी

आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम की सिक्योरिटी वापस लिए जाने के मामले में एमपी हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य शासन, गृह विभाग, गृहमंत्रालय, आईबी, एनआईए को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। जस्टिस विशाल धगट की बेंच में मामले की सुनवाई हुई। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पहले सिक्योरिटी देने और फिर छह वर्ष बाद वापस लेने के मामले को चुनौती दी गई है।
वाय प्लस मिली थी सिक्योरिटी
आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम की ओर से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से हुई सुनवाई में अधिवक्ता वरुण तन्खा और राहुल गुप्ता ने पक्ष रखे। दलील दी कि आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम को 2013 में केंद्र सरकार की ओर से वाय प्लस सिक्योरिटी दी गई थी। इसके बाद राज्य शासन ने भी 2019 में वाय सिक्योरिटी प्रदान की।
केंद्र व राज्य सरकार ने सिक्योरिटी वापस ले ली
बाद में अचानक केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार ने भी वाय सिक्योरिटी वापस ले ली। राज्य शासन की ओर से अधिवक्ता राजेश्वर राज ने कोर्ट में पक्ष रखा। बताया कि देश भर में वीआईपी की सुरक्षा की समीक्षा और एजेंसियों की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ये निर्णय लिया गया है। दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद जस्टिस विशाल धगट की कोर्ट ने यह नोटिस जारी किया।

