गर्व की बात:चुनिंदा काॅलेजों को छोड़कर जबलपुर मेडिकल से सुपरस्पेशलिस्ट बनने की चाह

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • न्यूरो सर्जरी वैल्लूर और केईएम जैसे संस्थानों से ऊपर जबलपुर न्यूरो सर्जरी विभाग को महत्व दे रहे नए सुपरस्पेशलिस्ट, डॉ. यादव ने कहा- यह शहर के लिए बड़ी बात

देश के ऐसे चिकित्सक जिनको न्यूरो सर्जरी में एमसीएच करने का मौका मिल रहा है वे देश के चुनिंदा मेडिकल काॅलेज और इंस्टीट्यूट की बजाय जबलपुर मेडिकल काॅलेज के न्यूरो सर्जरी विभाग से सुपरस्पेशलिस्ट बनना चाह रहे हैं। मौलिक ट्रेनिंग, लेप्रोस्कोपिक सर्जरी में महारत और बेहतर फैकल्टी के मद्देनजर डॉक्टर न्यूरो का महारथी संस्कारधानी से बनने की चाहत रखते हैं।

ताजा प्रोविजनली सुपरस्पेशलिस्ट एलाॅटमेंट रिजल्ट में नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस मेडिकल काॅलेज न्यूरो सर्जरी विभाग सीएमसी वैल्लूर, केईएम मुंबई, केजीएमसी लखनऊ, एसएमएस जयपुर, आरएमएल लखनऊ, ग्रांट मेडिकल काॅलेज, जेजे हाॅस्पिटल मुबई, बीएचयू आदि इंस्टीट्यूट और काॅलेजों से ऊपर है। विभाग के मुखिया और सीनियर न्यूरो सर्जन डॉ वाय. आर. यादव कहते हैं कि यह शहर के लिहाज से देखा जाए तो बहुत बड़ी बात है।

डॉ. यादव के अनुसार देश के बड़े, चुनिंदा और कई लिहाज से उम्दा माने जाने वाले संस्थानों की बजाय यहाँ न्यूरो सर्जरी का विशेषज्ञ बनने आना, कहीं न कहीं यह बताता है कि यहाँ भी सर्जरी का काम इंटरनेशनल लेवल का हो रहा है। जो लेप्रोस्कोपी सर्जरी न्यूरो सर्जन को यहाँ सिखाई जा रही है, ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है उसका लोहा अब देश में माना जा रहा है। कोशिश आगे यही है कि शहर का नाम रोशन हो और ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को जटिल बीमारी से ग्रसित होने पर सहज इलाज यहीं पर मिल सके।

