  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  Without Number Bike Robbers Snatched 17 Thousand Mobiles At Gorabazar, The Victim Chased For Five Km, But The Crooks Did Not Come

बाइकर्स लुटेरों का खौफ:बिना नंबर की बाइक सवार लुटेरों ने गोराबाजार में 17 हजार का मोबाइल छीना, पीड़ित ने पांच किमी तक पीछा भी किया, पर हाथ नहीं आए बदमाश

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
बाइक सवार लुटेरे मोबाइल छीन कर फरार (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)।
बाइक सवार लुटेरे मोबाइल छीन कर फरार (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)।
  • तीन दिन में झपट्‌टा मारकर छीन ले गए दो मोबाइल, पहले केंट और अब गोराबाजार में लूट की वारदात को दिया अंजाम
  • केंट व गोराबाजार थाने में लूट का मामला दर्ज, 2020 में 63 लूट की वारदात आई थी सामने

शहर में बाइक सवार लुटेरों ने तीन दिन में दो मोबाइल लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। पहले केंट क्षेत्र में और सोमवार को गोराबाजार में झपट्‌टा मारकर मोबाइल छीन ले गए। पीड़ित ने पांच किमी तक आरोपियों का पीछा भी किया, लेकिन वे हाथ नहीं आए। पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है। वहीं मदनमहल व गढ़ा में चोरी की दो वारदात भी सामने आई है।

रोड किनारे बात कर रहा था, तभी छीन ले गए मोबाइल
जानकारी के अनुसार आदर्श नगर कॉलोनी निवासी आनंद मिश्रा निवासी आनंद मिश्रा स्कूलों में किताब बेचता है। वह एक्टिवा से टीएफआरआई अंग्रेजी कॉन्वेंट स्कूल जा रहा था। बिलहरी पेट्रोल पंप के पास उसने पेट्रोल भरवाया और बाहर रोड के बाएं ओर खड़े होकर मोबाइल से बात करने लगा। उसी दौरान बिना नंबर की बाइक से दो युवक आए और उसका मोबाइल छीन कर बरेला की ओर भाग गए।

पांच किमी तक पीछा किया, पर हाथ नहीं आए लुटेरे
आनंद मिश्रा के मुताबिक, उसने दोनों लुटेरों का पांच किमी तक पीछा किया। पर लुटेरे हाथ नहीं आए। वह लुटेरों को पकड़ने के लिए चिल्लाता रहा। आनंद के मुताबिक उसका मोबाइल 17 हजार रुपए का था। बाद में वह गोराबाजार थाने पहुंचा और लूट का मामला दर्ज कराया। इससे पहले लुटेरों ने भैंसासुर मार्ग पर शनिवार देर रात गोरखपुर निवासी सौरभ खरे का मोबाइल छीन ले गए थे। वह पैदल मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए जा रहा था। तभी बाइक सवार लुटेरे आए और मोबाइल छीन कर भाग निकले। सौरभ ने केंट थाने में लूट का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

नर्स के घर से मोबाइल और पैसे चोरी
उधर, मदनमहल थाने में गेट नंबर चार पंडया जी मकान निवासी संजना वाजपेयी ने मोबाइल व पैसे चोरी का मामला दर्ज कराया। संजना नर्स है। रविवार देर रात भोजन के बाद सो गई थी। सुबह 9.30 बजे नींद खुली तो दो हजार रुपए और मोबाइल गायब था। संजना के मुताबिक उसने इंटर लॉक लगाकर चाबी उसी में रहने दी थी। दरवाजे के बगल में खिड़की है, उसी से हाथ डालकर कोई ताला खोल लिया होगा। सीसीटीवी में दो लोग बाउंड्रीवॉल कूद कर रात में डेढ़ बजे अंदर आते हुए दिख रहे हैं।

चर्च से लौटी तो ढाई तोले की चेन थी गायब
गढ़ा थाने में शिव किराना के पीछे शारदा चौक निवासी सोसन उर्फ पप्पू ने चोरी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस के मुताबिक सोसन सगड़ा चर्च प्रार्थना करने गई थी। रविवार रात में लौटी तो गले में पहनी हुई ढाई तोला वजनी सोने की चैन कमरे में रख दी। इसके बाद घर के काम में लग गई। दरवाजा खुलासा था। कुछ देर बाद उसकी नजर पड़ी तो चेन गायब थी।

दो दर्जन लूट की वारदातों का अब तक खुलासा नहीं
जिले में वर्ष 2020 में कुल 63 लूट हुई थी। इसमें से दो दर्जन लूट अब तक अनसुलझी हैं। वहीं जनवरी में भेड़ाघाट क्षेत्र के त्रिपुर सुंदरी मंदिर मोड़ के पास और शहपुरा में एक ही स्टाइल में बैंक से पैसा निकाल कर निकले दो लोगों से लूट की वारदात का पुलिस अब तक खुलासा नहीं कर पाई। एक वारदात में लुटेरों ने चाकू अड़ाकर तो दूसरे में पिस्टल सटाकर लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। दोनों ही मामलों में स्थानीय पुलिस के साथ क्राइम ब्रांच भी जांच में जुटी है।

