पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Woman Committed Suicide On The Day Of Karvachauth In Jabalpur, Did Shopping With Husband One Day Before

प्रताड़ना:जबलपुर में करवाचौथ के दिन पति से विवाद के बाद महिला ने की आत्महत्या

जबलपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोरखपुर पटेल मोहल्ले में आत्महत्या की जांच करती पुलिस
  • गोरखपुर पटेल मोहल्ला की घटना, मायके वालों ने लगाया पति पर प्रताडऩा का आरोप

करवाचौथ के दिन ही पति से विवाद के बाद 30 वर्षीय महिला ने फंदे पर झूल गई। एक दिन पहले वह पति के साथ करवाचौथ की शॉपिंग करने गई थी। बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे के लगभग किसी बात पर पति से झगड़ा हो गया था। पति क्रेन चलाता है। उसने करवा चौथ के चलते छुट्टी ली थी। विवाद के बाद वह घर से सदर की ओर निकल गया था। 10 से 11.30 बजे के बीच में महिला ने आत्महत्या कर ली। 6 वर्षीय इकलौती बेटी के शोर मचाने पर लोगों को घटना के बारे में पता चला। गोरखपुर पुलिस ने बताया कि पटेल मोहल्ला निवासी नरेंद्र पटेल की सात वर्ष पहले नटवारा शहपुरा निवासी बिंदिया पटेल से शादी हुई थी। उनकी छह वर्ष की कार्वी नाम की बेटी है। सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे बिंदिया ने दरवाजा बंद कर लिया। बेटी कार्वी बाहर खेल रही थी।

बिंदिया
बिंदिया

उसे भूख लगी, तो मां को आवाज दी। दरवाजा नहीं खुलने पर जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी। बगल में ही बिंदिया की जेठानी का भी परिवार रहता है। शोर सुनकर वे भी पहुंचे। काफी आवाज देने के बाद भी जब दरवाजा नहीं खुला, तो सभी अनहोनी की आशंका हुई। इसके बाद दरवाजा तोड़ा गया। अंदर पहुंचे, तो स्टोर रूम में बिंदिया फंदे से लटकी मिली। सूचना पर पति नरेंद्र भी घर पहुंचा। इसके बाद गोरखपुर थाने को सूचना दी गई।
बेटी ने बताया मम्मी-पापा में हुआ था झगड़ा
सूचना पर बिंदिया की मां, पिता और बड़े जीजा दशरथ पटेल पहुंचे। बेटी कार्वी ने बताया कि मम्मी-पापा में सुबह किसी बात पर झगड़ा हुआ था। पापा नाराज होकर घर से निकल गए थे। अक्सर पापा मम्मी को मारते-पीटते थे। दशरथ पटेल ने भी मारपीट व प्रताडऩा का आरोप लगाया। गोरखपुर टीआई सारिका पांडे ने बताया कि प्रथम दृष्टया मायके वालों और छह वर्षीय बेटी के बयान में प्रताडऩा की बात सामने आयी है। जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें