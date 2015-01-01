पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

100 रुपए के विवाद में दोहरा हत्याकांड:विधि विरुद्ध जमाव में शामिल थी महिला, नहीं दे सकते जमानत

जबलपुर29 मिनट पहले
मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने रीवा के नईगढ़ी में 100 रुपए के लेन-देन के विवाद पर हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड की आरोपी महिला त्रिवेणी कोरी की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है। जस्टिस विशाल धगट ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि आरोपी महिला विधि विरुद्ध जमाव में शामिल थी, इसलिए उसे जमानत का लाभ नहीं दिया जा सकता है।

ग्राम खटखरी नईगढ़ी निवासी शिवानंद कोरी ने ग्राम में ही रहने वाले रामकरण कोरी से 100 रुपए उधार लिया था। 11 जून 2020 को रामकरण कोरी ने शिवानंद कोरी से 100 रुपए वापस माँगे। इसको लेकर दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे पर लाठियों से हमला कर दिया। एक पक्ष से भोला कोरी और दूसरे पक्ष से इंद्रलाल कोरी की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था।

इस मामले में आरोपी महिला त्रिवेणी कोरी की ओर से जमानत याचिका पेश की गई। याचिका में कहा गया कि उसने किसी पर भी हमला नहीं किया था। पैनल लॉयर संतोष यादव ने तर्क दिया कि महिला विधि विरुद्ध जमाव में शामिल थी, इसलिए उसे जमानत का लाभ नहीं दिया जा सकता है। सुनवाई के बाद एकलपीठ ने कहा है कि गवाहों के बयान से स्पष्ट है कि आरोपी महिला विधि विरुद्ध जमाव की सदस्य थी, इसलिए उसे जमानत का लाभ नहीं दिया जा सकता है।

