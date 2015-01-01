पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:घाटों पर खरना कर महिलाओं ने रखा निर्जला व्रत; भगवान सूर्य को शाम का प्रथम अर्घ्य आज

जबलपुर10 मिनट पहले
छठ महापर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और उदयगामी भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य का संकल्प पूरा करने के लिए व्रतियों ने खरना किया। व्रतियों ने दिन भर उपवास के बाद शाम को स्नान कर छठी मइया को गुड़ की खीर और गेहूँ की रोटी का भोग लगाया और अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के लिए संकल्प लिया। आज शुक्रवार को अस्त होते सूर्य और शनिवार को उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य के बाद पारण के साथ इस महापर्व का समापन होगा। महापर्व छठ बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हुआ। दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना हुआ। प्रसाद बनाने के लिए श्रद्धालु गंगाजल भी ले गए।

व्रतियों ने नर्मदा सहित विभिन्न तालाबों के घाटों पर स्नान कर छठी मइया के गीत गाए। ग्वारीघाट में उत्तर-भारतीय बिहार कल्याण महासंघ द्वारा भोजपुरी गीतों का रंगारंग कार्यक्रम स्थगित कर दिया गया है। उप्र-बिहार महासंघ अध्यक्ष कामेश्वर शर्मा, डॉ. सीबी सिंह, डॉ. राजेश जायसवाल, आलोक सिंह, दमयंती राय, केएन सिंह यादव, एमएस सिंह, राजीव सिंह, चंदू दुबे, बनारसी यादव, सुनयना जायसवाल, ऊषा सिंह, सुनीता सिंह, नीलू सिंह आदि ने श्रद्धालुओं से छठ पूजा में शामिल होने की अपील की है।

भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु जयंती समारोह कल
कलचुरी महासभा द्वारा भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु जयंती समारोह शनिवार 21 नवंबर को स्नेह नगर मदन महल लिंक रोड समाज भवन में सुबह 10 बजे आयोजित है। इसमें भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु का पूजन-अर्चन होगा। सभी स्वजातीय बन्धुओं से उपस्थित होने की अपील अध्यक्ष मनोहर चौकसे, महामंत्री इंजी. बीडी राय, डॉ. राजेश जायसवाल, आरएस शिवहरे, राधेश्याम राय, मिथलेश चौकसे, रेखा चौकसे, मीना शिवहरे, लक्ष्मी राय, ने की है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करें
उत्तर भारतीय महासंघ के अध्यक्ष रमाकांत मिश्रा, डॉ. एचआर यादव, एडवोकेट रामराज यादव, एडवोकेट राजेंद्र शुक्ला, एडवोकेट शारदा प्रसाद यादव व पदाधिकारी ने श्रद्धालुओं से कोरोना नियमों का पालन करते हुए छठ उत्सव मनाने की अपील की है।

मदन महल दरगाह में चादरपोशी
जबलपुर। मदन महल स्थित हजरत पीराने पीर के दरगाह में ग्यारहवीं शरीफ की पहली जुमेरात को अकीदतमंदों की जानिब से चादरपोशी की गई। नज्रो न्याज के उपरांत मुतवल्ली हाजी मुश्ताक अली कादरी की सरपरस्ती में आयोजित जलसे में सज्जादानशीन मुबारक अली कादरी, निजाम अली, बासित अली, आफताब कादरी, इनायत कादरी ने तकरीर व नअत शरीफ पेश की। सैय्यद इदरीस अली, मुहम्मद अली, अतहर कादरी ने हाजिरीन का इस्तकबाल किया। आगामी 27 नवंबर जुमा को दरगाह में ग्यारहवीं शरीफ के जलसे का एहतेमाम किया जाएगा।

