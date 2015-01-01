पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  Work Stopped In Private Hospitals For 12 Hours, Allopathy Doctors Said The Government Should Stop Messing With Life

मिक्सोपैथी बिल का विरोध:12 घण्टे निजी अस्पतालों में रहा काम बंद, एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों ने कहा- जान से खिलवाड़ बंद करे सरकार

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा-सभी विधाओं का सम्मान लेकिन एलोपैथी विधा प्रमाणिक, नया निर्णय सही नहीं

शहर के निजी अस्पतालों और डिस्पेंसरियों में शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य सेवाएँ बंद रहीं। आईएमए के आह्वान पर एलोपैथी चिकित्सकों ने मिक्सोपैथी बिल का विरोध किया और आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को शल्य क्रिया की अनुमति देने वाले निर्णय का विरोध किया। चिकित्सकों ने सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक अपने सभी क्लीनिक में ओपीडी, सामान्य चिकित्सा सेवाएँ बंद रखीं। हालाँकि इस दौरान इमरजेंसी सेवाएँ बहाल रखीं लेकिन दिन के वक्त अनेकों पीड़ितों को इलाज से वंचित होना पड़ा।

इण्डियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन से जुड़े चिकित्सकों ने आईएमए हॉल में कहा कि एलोपैथी चिकित्सक सभी विधाओं से जुड़े चिकित्सकों और पद्धति का सम्मान करते हैं। आईएमए को किसी एक पद्धति से कोई परेशानी नहीं है, हर पद्धति का अपना अलग महत्व है। नया निर्णय हर तरह से निंदनीय है। बिना सोचे विचार सर्जरी करने का अधिकार दे देने जैसा यदि मिक्सोपैथी कानून या बिल पारित हो जाता है तो यह लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ होने से कम नहीं है।

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों ने कहा- आईएमए भ्रम न फैलाए| इधर आयुष आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों ने कहा कि आईएमए किसी तरह से समाज में आयुर्वेद को लेकर किसी तरह का भ्रम न फैलाए। सर्जरी की यह स्वीकृति कुछ महीने के ब्रिज कोर्स के बाद नहीं मिलेगी, जैसा कि आईएमए प्रचारित कर रहा है। 3 साल की मास्टर डिग्री के बाद ही इसकी अनुमति सरकार ने दी है। डॉ. कमलेश गुप्ता, डॉ. सुमित श्रीवास्तव आदि ने कहा कि सभी पद्धतियों का सम्मान होना चाहिए।

अनेक संगठन भी विरोध में | एलोपैथी विधा से जुड़े अनेक संगठनों के चिकित्सकों ने कहा कि सरकार यदि बिना किसी सोच विचार के सर्जरी का अधिकार किसी को देती है तो यह सेहत से खिलवाड़ है। इसको लागू नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। एपीआई, आईएपी, ईएनटी एसोसिएशन, आफ्थैलमिक संघ, इण्डियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन, जूनियर डॉक्टर, मेडिकल टीचर एसोसिएशन, महिला रोग विशेषज्ञ, आर्थो क्लब, जनरल डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन, आईआरआई आदि अनेक संगठनों ने मिक्सोपैथी का विरोध कर कहा कि यह गैर जरूरी है। इसको यदि लागू कर दिया जाता है तो यह अलोकतांत्रिक होगा।

विरोध में एकजुट हुए चिकित्सक
आईएमए हॉल में चिकित्सक एकत्रित हुए और केन्द्र सरकार सीसीआईएम के द्वारा लिए गए निर्णय का विरोध किया गया। चिकित्सकों ने पत्रकारों को नये निर्णय से होने वाले नुकसान के विषय में भी बताया। इस अवसर पर अध्यक्ष डॉ. दीपक साहू, डॉ. ब्रजेश चन्द्र चौधरी, डॉ. पवन स्थापक, डॉ. राकेश पाठक, डॉ. सुनील बहल, डॉ. पीआर भटेले, डॉ. अरुण मल्होत्रा, डॉ. अमरेन्द्र पाण्डेय, डॉ. अश्वनी पाठक, डॉ. एसके गौतम, डॉ. पी नेमा, डॉ. अनिल ठाकुर, डॉ. प्रदीप दुबे, डॉ. डीके तिवरी, डॉ. संगीता श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. अभिजीत विश्नोई आदि अनेक चिकित्सक उपस्थित थे।

