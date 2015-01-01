पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Young Man Who Went To Jail To Free His Partner Goes Missing; Police Engaged In Investigation By Registering Missing

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

युवक लापता:जेल से साथी को छुड़ाने गया युवक लापता; गुमशुदगी दर्ज कर जाँच में जुटी पुलिस

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गोराबाजार थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बिलहरी निवासी 20 वर्षीय युवक शनिवार को जेल से अपने साथी को छुड़ाने के लिए गया और फिर वापस नहीं लौटा। युवक के रहस्यमय ढंग से गायब होने पर परिजनों ने उसकी तलाश करते हुए थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई है।

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। इस संबंध में टीआई सहदेव राम साहू ने बताया कि बिलहरी स्थित डुमार मोहल्ला निवासी रविता सैलानी ने अपने बेटे रितिक सैलानी की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराते हुए बताया कि उनका बेटा रितिक शनिवार को घर से यह कहकर निकला था कि उसका दोस्त सौरभ बावरिया जेल से रिहा हो रहा है वह उसे लेने के लिए जेल जा रहा है।

उसके बाद से वह घर नहीं पहुँचा। वहीं परिजन जब उसकी तलाश में निकले तो डेयरी फॉर्म के पास उसकी बाइक मिली और वहाँ पर उसके साथ मारपीट हुई थी यह जानकारी लगी, उसके बाद से वह गायब है। परिजनों की आशंका के चलते पुलिस युवक की पतासाजी में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें