मांग:स्कूल फीस में 50 प्रतिशत की दी जाए छूट वर्ना सभी बच्चों को दें टीसी

बड़वाह2 घंटे पहले
  • सेंट मेरी स्कूल के जिम्मेदार अभिभावकों की मांग पर गंभीर नहीं, आक्रोशित अभिभावक पहुंचे स्कूल

नगर की सेंट मेरी स्कूल के अभिभावक पिछले तीन माह से स्कूल संचालक से फीस में कुछ कटौती देने की गुहार लगा रहे हैं लेकिन स्कूल के जिम्मेदार अभिभावकों की मांग को नहीं मान रहे हैं। एक दिन पूर्व विद्यार्थियों को फीस जमा करने के लिए दबाव बनाया गया। आक्रोशित अभिभावक गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे स्कूल पहुंचे।

अभिभावकों ने नारेबाजी कर प्राचार्य से गुहार लगाई लेकिन जिम्मेदारों से संतुष्ट जवाब नहीं मिला। जिस पर अभिभावकों ने संयुक्त रूप से अपने बच्चों के नाम लिख कर टीसी देने के लिए आवेदन देते हुए कहा 50 प्रतिशत फीस माफ की जाएं। नहीं तो हमारे बच्चों की टीसी बना कर दे दो। इस स्कूल में हमें नहीं पढ़ाना।

सूचना मिलने पर बीईओ सुदामा सोलंकी, बीआरसी दशरथ पंवार, यतिंद्र जोशी स्कूल पहुंचे। अभिभावकों ने कहा कोरोना के कारण आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे हैं। स्कूल ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के जरिए पूरे पैसे वसूल कर रहा है। बीईओ सोलंकी ने पंचनामा बना कर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को प्रेषित किया। इसके पूर्व भी स्कूल में दो बार संयुक्त रुप से अभिभावकों ने पहुंच कर गुहार लगाई थी।

अभिभावकों ने एसडीएम, बीईओ व बीआरसी को भी लिखित में शिकायत की थी लेकिन निराकरण नहीं हुआ। अभिभावकों ने कहा पचास प्रतिशत से ज्यादा फीस नहीं देंगे। यदि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट नहीं मानेगा तो हम अपने बच्चों को स्कूल में नहीं पढ़ाएंगे।

पालक एजाद शेख ने कहा 38 वर्षो से स्कूल का संचालन हो रहा है। परिवार के कई बच्चे इसी स्कूल में पढ़े हैं। स्कूले लग नहीं रही। सिर्फ दो घंटे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाया जा रहा है। फीस पूरी मांग रहे हैं। हम देने के लिए तैयार है लेकिन 50 प्रतिशत छूट मिलनी चाहिए। पहली बार इस विषम परिस्थिति के कारण गुहार लगा रहे हैं।

