पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पटाखे के रूप से हिंगोट चलाई:हिंगोट बनाने व चलाने पर प्रतिबंध, होगी कार्रवाई

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली व पड़वा पर पटाखे के रूप से हिंगोट चलाई जाती है। इससे लोगों को नुकसान होता है। बावजूद इसके बनाने व चलाने पर रोक नहीं लग रही है। कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने हिंगोट बनाने, संंग्रहण, खरीदी-बिक्री या चलाने पर 28 अक्टूबर से 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिबंध लगाया है। इस आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ विस्फोटक अधिनियम के तहत सजा दी जाएगी। साथ ही विस्फोटक अधिनियम 1984 विस्फोटक पदार्थ अधिनियम 1908, विस्फोटक नियम 2008 व भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 188 के अंतर्गत वैधानिक कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। कलेक्टर ने जिले के लोगों से अनुरोध किया शहर में पड़वा के दौरान कुछ लोगों द्वारा हिंगोट का उपयोग पटाखे के रूप में करते हैं। इससे घातक रूप से घायल होने की घटना के मद्देनजर इस पटाखे के निर्माण व चलाने पर इस वर्ष भी प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें