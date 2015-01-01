पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेटलतीफी:दो साल में भी सीवरेज लाइन डालने का काम अधूरा, इस कारण नहीं बन पा रही सड़कें

बड़वाह26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधूरे काम के कारण फैल रही गंदगी।
  • ठेकेदार की लापरवाही के कारण खराब हो चुकी है सड़क, अधूरे कामों से चुनाव पर पड़ेगा असर

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने नगर में सीवरेज परियोजना की सुविधा दी थी। उस कार्यक्रम में निर्माण एजेंसी पीआईयू के अधिकारियों ने बड़े जोर-शोर के साथ इसे महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजना बताते हुए नगर के विकास में इसे महत्वपूर्ण बताया था। भविष्य में यह परियोजना विकास के द्वार खोलेगी या नहीं लेकिन वर्तमान में इसके कारण नगर में कई विकास कार्य लंबित हो रहे हैं।

इसका सीधा असर नगरवासियों पर पड़ रहा है। नगर के विभिन्न वार्डों में सीसी रोड निर्माण पिछले एक साल से रुके हुए हैं। इस पर जनप्रतिनिधि ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं लेकिन इसका असर आगामी दिनों में होने वाले नपा चुनाव में देखने को मिलेगा। भले ही यह लापरवाही सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट की निर्माण एजेंसी की हो लेकिन पिछले पार्षद, परिषद व संबंधित राजनीतिक पार्टी के लोगों को इसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा।

सीवरेज ठेकेदार ने पूरे शहर में धीमी चाल से पाइप लाइन बिछाई का काम किया जा रहा है। एक स्थान पर कार्य करने के बजाय विभिन्न ठेकेदारों के माध्यम से पूरे शहर को खोद दिया है। जहां पाइप डाले गए हैं, वहां टेस्टिंग कर सीमेंटीकरण करने के बजाय नए वार्डों में पाइप लाइन डालने के नाम पर खोदा जा रहा है। जहां पाइप लाइन बिछा रहे हैं, वहां भी केवल मुरुम भरकर बिना उसे सही तरीके से दबाने के छोड़ रहे हैं।

मावठे के कारण ऐसे क्षेत्रों में कीचड़ हो रहा है। कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद भी न तो पाइप लाइन बिछाने के काम में तेजी आई है और न ही नगर पालिका, पीआईयू कार्य में तेजी लाने का प्रयास कर रही है। सीवरेज लाइन के लिए जनवरी 2019 में वर्क आर्डर दिया था। अक्टूबर व नबंवर में काम शुरू हुआ था, जो अभी तक अधूरा है।

यह काम हुए प्रभावित : टेंडर हुए एक साल बीते, वार्डों के सीसी रोड निर्माण भी अटके
नगर पालिका के सामने की सड़क खस्ताहाल है। बार-बार मुरुम डलवाने से मार्ग उबड़ खाबड़ हो गया है। बारिश में तो पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। नपा इंजीनियर धर्मेश चंदेल ने बताया सितंबर 2019 में टेंडर हुआ था लेकिन सीवरेज कार्य पूर्ण होने के बाद रोड बनना था। इसके लिए सूचना पत्र भी सीवरेज ठेकेदार को दिया लेकिन काम धीमी गति से चला।

फिर एक माह पहले सूचना पत्र दिया। अब सीवरेज ठेकेदार ने मार्ग पर कार्य पूर्ण होने की सूचना दी। अब संबंधित ठेकेदार से सड़क निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेंगे। सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट के निर्माण की धीमी चाल का नुकसान कुछ वार्डवासियों को भी हो रहा है। वार्ड 16 की उर्दू स्कूल से लेकर गोपालपुरा की सड़क भी इसी कारण लंबित है। वार्ड 4 की भी एक सड़क का निर्माण भी सीवरेज लाइन डालने के बाद ही शुरू हो पाएगा।

लाइन के अभाव में यहां भी नहीं हुआ सड़क का निर्माण
मुख्य चौराहे के पास सब्जी मंडी से लगी सड़क जो स्थानक भवन तक जाती है। वो भी सीवरेज काम के कारण अटकी है। टेंडर हो चुका है लेकिन ठेकेदार ने काम नहीं किया। जब तक यहां सीवर लाइन नहीं डलेगी। सड़क निर्माण नहीं हो पाएगा। इस बात की जानकारी भी ठेकेदार को है लेकिन लेटलतीफी हो रही।

यह सड़क बनना इसके लिए भी जरूरी है क्योंकि मुख्य मार्ग से बस स्टैंड की सड़क बनने के बाद यह मार्ग दो फीट डाउन चला गया है। बारिश में दुकानों में पानी भरा जाता है। दोपहिया वाहन चालकों की दुर्घटना का भी डर रहता है।

एक महीने में प्रोग्रेस नहीं सुधरी तो करेंगे टर्मिनेशन
वर्तमान ठेकेदार के कार्य से संतुष्ट नहीं है। धीमी काम की शिकायतें लंबे समय से आ रही है। नवंबर में भी ठेकेदार को लेटर दिया था लेकिन इसके बाद काम में बहुत ज्यादा बेहतरी देखने को नहीं मिली। वरिष्ठ कार्यालय से भी टर्मिनेशन के निर्देश आ रहे हैं।

यदि इस महीने कार्य में गति देखने को नहीं मिली तो सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। ठेकेदार को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे पाइप लाइन के लिए नए गड्‌ढे नहीं खोदे। पुरानी लाइन के रिस्टोरेशन का काम करें। गीतांजलि बघेल, सहायक यंत्री पीआईयू

इधर... वाॅल्व फटने से बहा लाखों लीटर पानी
बलवाड़ा. गांव के पास तीन टेकरी के पास नर्मदा मालवा गंभीर परियोजना की पाइप लाइन में से वाॅल्व फटने के कारण लाखों लीटर पानी बह निकला। तीन टेकरी के निवासी राकेश ने सूचना दी। इसके एक घंटे बाद पाइप लाइन को बंद किया लेकिन इतने समय में लाखों लीटर पानी की बर्बादी हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें