पुलिया निर्माण का मामला:बिना अनुमति बदला था पुलिया निर्माण का स्थान, होगी कार्रवाई

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
पाटी विकासखंड के डोंगरगांव के ऊपर फलिया और हनुमान फलिया में पुलिया निर्माण का बिना अनुमति स्थान बदलकर निर्माण कराने पर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। 21 अक्टूबर को कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने क्षेत्र का दौरा किया था। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने शिकायत की थी कि 4 पुलियाओं में से 2 का स्थान बिना किसी को बताए बदल दिया गया। इस पर उन्होंने पाटी जपं सीईओ को जांच के आदेश दिए थे। सीईओ ने जांच रिपोर्ट पेश की है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर सरपंच, सचिव, सहायक सचिव व उपयंत्री को दोषी माना है। कलेक्टर ने इन सभी के खिलाफ नामजद कार्रवाई के निर्देश जिला पंचायत सीईओ को दिए हैं। 21 अक्टूबर को कलेक्टर ने डोगरगांव का दौरा किया था।

ये था मामला
जानकारी अनुसार जनभागीदारी मद से सन 2017-18 में 9.98 लाख की पुलिया डोगरगांव के उपरी फलिया में स्वीकृत हुई थी। निर्धारित स्थान पर न बनाकर वासनी फलिया में बनाया। इस पर 9.97 लाख रु. खर्च हुए। इसी तरह सन 2018-19 में आदिवासी विकास मद से ग्राम के हनुमान फलिया में 9.32 लाख से पुलिया निर्माण स्वीकृत किया था। इसका भी स्थान बदलकर ग्राम के ऊपरी फल्या में बनाया गया। इस पर 9.32 लाख रुपए खर्च हुए थे। जपं सीईओ ने रिपोर्ट में स्पष्ट किया है कि इसके लिए सरपंच, सचिव, सहायक सचिव व उपयंत्री दोषी है।

कलेक्टर ने ठीकरी सरपंच को पद से हटाया

बड़वानी | ग्राम पंचायत ठीकरी की सरपंच राधाबाई खन्ना के खिलाफ धारा 40 में कार्रवाई हुई है। 258 शौचालयों का निर्माण नहीं कराने व शेष 3 लाख रु. जमा नहीं कराने पर कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने उनके खिलाफ मप्र पंचायत राज एवं ग्राम स्वराज अधिनियम 1993 की धारा 40 के तहत सरपंच पद से अलग कर दिया है। 17 नवंबर तक 3 लाख रुपए जमा करवाकर रसीद पेश नहीं करने पर सिविल जेल की कार्रवाई करने के भी निर्देश दिए है। जिपं से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार ठीकरी की सरपंच से 258 शौचालय की राशि वसूली के लिए 26 अक्टूबर 2012 को सीईओ ठीकरी ने आरआरसी जारी की थी। इस पर खन्ना 21 अक्टूबर 2016 को जिपं में 67600 रु. व 22 दिसंबर 2016 को 1 लाख रु., कुल 1.67 लाख रु. की रसीद एसडीएम राजपुर को पेश की थी। बाद में यह प्रकरण जिला पंचायत सीईओ को भेजा। खन्ना ने 6 अक्टूबर 2017 को उपस्थित होकर शेष राशि 3 लाख रुपए जमा कराने के लिए 1 माह का समय मांगा था। लेकिन राशि जमा नहीं कराई। कलेक्टर के पास सरपंच का कार्यकाल बढ़ाने या हटाने का अधिकार होने से प्रकरण उन्हें भेजा था। ग्राम पंचायत में 622 शौचालय बनना थे। इसमें से सरपंच व सचिव द्वारा 364 शौचालय बनाए। शेष 258 शौचालय के लिए उन पर 567600 रु. की वसूली निर्धारित की थी। इसमें से अब तक 267600 रु. जमा कराए। अब भी 3 लाख रुपए की वसूली होना बाकी है।

