बढ़ रहा डेंगू का खतरा:5 साल पहले आई थी मशीनें, सभी पैक रखीं, अब तक शुरू नहीं हुई ब्लड कंपोनेंट सेपरेशन यूनिट

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में डेंगू के 70 मरीज, प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ाने मरीजों को इंदौर कर रहे रैफर

जिले में डेंगू का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। अभी तक 70 मरीज मिले हैं। जिला मुख्यालय पर ब्लड कंपोनेंट सेपरेशन यूनिट नहीं है। जबकि इसके लिए 5 साल पहले ही मशीनें आ चुकी हैं। एक मशीन ब्लड बैंक में रखी है। इसी तरह अन्य मशीनें लैब व टीबी वार्ड में पड़ी है। लेकिन अभी तक यूनिट नहीं बनी है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन यूनिट के लिए जमीन का ही चयन नहीं कर पाया है। इसका खामियाजा आमजन को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। इसके चलते डेंगू के मरीजों के प्लेटलेट्स कम होने पर इंदौर रैफर करना पड़ रहा है। निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती एक युवती के प्लेटलेट्स कम होने पर उसे इंदौर रैफर करना पड़ा था। जिला अस्पताल में पिछले कई सालों से ब्लड कंपोनेंट सेपरेशन यूनिट को शुरू करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। लेकिन अब तक इसे शुरू नहीं किया जा सका। जबकि मशीनी संसाधन आ चुके हैं और लैब टेक्नीशियन की भी ट्रेनिंग हो चुकी है। यूनिट शुरू नहीं होने के कारण अधिकांश दिनों ब्लड बैंक में ब्लड की कमी बनी रहती है। जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों का कहना है कि नया भवन बनने के बाद ब्लड कंपोनेंट सेपरेशन यूनिट को शुरू किया जा सकेगा। यदि प्रयास किए होते तो ब्लड कंपोनेंट सेपरेशन यूनिट खुल जाती और लोगों को फायदा होने के साथ ही ब्लड बैंक में खून की कमी नहीं होती। ब्लड बैंक में गुरुवार को विभिन्न ग्रुप का 37 यूनिट ब्लड उपलब्ध है। जबकि डिमांड इससे ज्यादा है।

8 दिन से बंद एलीजा टेस्ट
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी जिले में डेंगू के सिर्फ 6 मरीज बता रहे हैं। क्योंकि इन 6 मरीजों की एलीजा टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जबकि जिले में रेपिड कार्ड किट जांच में डेंगू के 70 केस मिले हैं। वहीं जिला अस्पताल में 8 दिन से टेस्ट किट खत्म होने से जांच ही बंद है। सैंपल इंदौर के पीसी सेठी अस्पताल भेजना पड़ रहे हैं। जबकि पूर्व में एमजीएम कॉलेज इंदौर में डेंगू की जांच होती थी। लेकिन कॉलेज में अब कोविड-19 के सैंपल की जांच हो रही है। इस कारण पीसी सेठी अस्पताल में सैंपल भेजे जा रहे हैं।

60 रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, 15 बाकी
जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी अब्दुल वसीम शेख ने बताया रेपिड कार्ड कीट से 70 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जबकि एलीजा जांच में 60 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली है। बुधवार को 15 सैंपल इंदौर भेजे थे। रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

^ पैथालॉजिस्ट नहीं होने से यूनिट शुरू नहीं हो पाई। शासन-प्रशासन स्तर पर प्रयास कर रहे हैं। -डॉ. आरसी चोयल, सिविल सर्जन जिला अस्पताल बड़वानी

ये समस्याएं ग्रामीणों के लिए भी

ग्राम खजूरी : चार दिनों में हो रहा पानी का सप्लाय, 4 घरों में मिला था लार्वा
बरूफाटक | खजूरी में 4 से 5 दिन में पानी सप्लाय होता है। यहीं वजह है कि ग्रामीणों को पानी का भंडारण करना पड़ता है। खजूरी में अब तक 8 केस मिले हैं। 6 घरों में लार्वा मिला था। 4 घरों में रांजन व टंकियों में लार्वा मिला था। ग्रामीण तुकाराम सिसोदिया, बलीराम यादव, दिनेश परमार ने बताया गांव में पानी की 2 टंकियां बनी है। ट्यूबवेल से टंकियों को भरकर 4 से 5 दिन में पानी सप्लाय किया जाता है। गांव में सफाई कर्मी न होने से नालियां चोक है। मच्छर पनप रहे हैं। आशा कार्यकर्ता आशा चोपड़ा ने बताया गांव में अभी तक डेंगू के 11 केस मिले हैं। बुधवार और गुरुवार को 10 मरीज इंदौर व खरगोन से इलाज करवाकर घर लौट आए हैं। वहीं 4 साल की एक बालिका खरगोन में भर्ती है। 11 मरीजों में 5 से 7 साल आयु के 10 बच्चे हैं।

टीम सर्वे: 1 घर की टंकी में लार्वा मिला, गांव में कराया दवाई का छिड़काव
ओझर | गांव में डेंगू के 7 मरीज मिलने के बाद गुरुवार स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने लार्वा व फीवर सर्वे किया। 1 घर की पानी की टंकी में लार्वा मिला। गांव में फॉगिंग कराने के साथ पाइराथान दवाई का छिड़काव कराया। राजपुर बीएमओ मोहनसिंह, मलेरिया अधिकारी शेख ने 8 टीमों के साथ सर्वे किया। सिसोदिया ने बताया टीम ने सर्दी, खांसी व बुखार के मरीजों की जांच की। इसकी शुरुआत संदिग्ध मरीज के घर से की। घर के आसपास दवाई का छिड़काव कराया गया। साथ ही कोविड-19 के 20 सैंपल लिए गए।

