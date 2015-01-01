पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या की कोशिश:नाबालिग ने एक्वाडक्ट पुल से लगाई छलांग, मिला स्कार्फ, चप्पल व चिठ्ठी

बड़वाह26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • एक दर्जन नाविकों ने 5 किमी तक की तलाश, आज फिर तलाशेंगे

नगर से करीब दो किमी दूर नर्मदा नदी पर बने एक्वाडक्ट पुल से शनिवार सुबह एक नाबालिग ने छलांग लगा दी। स्कार्फ, चप्पल व चिट्‌टी पुल पर मिली। नाविकों ने पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद बड़वाह व ओंकारेश्वर थाने की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। नाविकों ने बालिका को ढूंढने के प्रयास किया लेकिन तेज प्रवाह के कारण नहीं मिली। दो नाव से करीब एक दर्जन नाविकों ने घटनास्थल से करीब 5 किमी दूर कटघड़ा तक खोजबीन की।

नाविक सुनील केवट, बाबूलाल मंगले, विजय वर्मा, सतीश केवट, गोलू केवट, सुरेश केवट, अनिल मंगले ने बताया रविवार को फिर से तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। सूचना मिलने पर परिजन एक्वाडक्ट पुल पर पहुंचे। बड़वाह थाना प्रभारी संजय द्विवेदी व मोरटक्का चौकी प्रभारी अंजू शर्मा भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचीं।

घटनास्थल से पुलिस को एक चिट्ठी भी बरामद हुई है। इस चिट्ठी में मामला प्रेम-प्रसंग का लग रहा है लेकिन पत्र पर न तो स्वयं लड़की का नाम उल्लेखित है और न ही उसके हस्ताक्षर है। यह चिट्ठी किसके द्वारा लिखी गई है, पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है।

परिजनों ने लिखाई गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट
घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर परिजन भी पुल पर पहुंचे। बालिका के परिजनों ने बड़वाह थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई है। जिसके अनुसार पिता नहीं होने पर लड़की मां के साथ रहती थी। सुबह मां काम पर चली गई थी। 10.30 बजे जब काम से वापस लौटी तो लड़की घर पर नहीं थी। इस दौरान परिजनों के घर उसे तलाशने का प्रयास भी किया लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला।

परिजनों ने गुमशुदगी में बहला फुसला कर ले जाना बताया है। ओंकारेश्वर थाना प्रभारी जगदीश पाटीदार ने बताया पूरा मामला बड़वाह थाने के अंतर्गत है। बड़वाह थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज हुई है। मौके से चप्पल, स्कार्फ व एक चिट्ठी मिली थी। जो मोरटक्का चौकी के माध्यम से बड़वाह थाने भेज दी गई है। दोनों थाने की पुलिस संयुक्त रूप से लड़की की तलाश में जुटी है।

