बदलाव:अब 7718955555 पर कॉल या एसएमएस से बुक होंगे सिलेंडर

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • 31 अक्टूबर से 9669124365 नंबर पर बुकिंग होगी बंद, 1 नवंबर से शुरू होगा नया नंबर

इंडेन के रसोई गैस सिलेंडर हासिल करने के लिए अब उपभोक्ताओं को नए नंबर पर बुकिंग कराना होगी। नई व्यवस्था 1 नवंबर से लागू होगी। अब 7718955555 पर कॉल करने या एसएमएस करने पर ही गैस सिलेंडर बुक होगा। जबकि पुराना नंबर 9669124365 31 अक्टूबर से बंद हो जाएगा। इंडेन कंपनी ने उपभोक्ताओं के लिए नया नंबर जारी कर दिया है। 1 नवंबर से नए नंबर पर बुकिंग कराने पर ही मान्य होगी। इंडियन आयॅल कार्पोरेशन ने उपभोक्ताओं के लिए आईवीआरएस रिफिल बुकिंग के लिए नया नंबर 7718955555 शुरू किया जा रहा है। 1 नवंबर से नए नंबर पर कॉल या एसएमएस कर गैस बुकिंग कराना होगी। जिन उपभोक्ताओं के गैस सिलेंडर के कनेक्शन नंबर पहले से रजिस्टर्ड है, उन्हें अपनी बुकिंग नए नंबर पर करनी होगी। जिन्होंने अभी अपना कनेक्शन नंबर रजिस्टर्ड नहीं कराया है, उन्हें एसवी नंबर के साथ अपना आधार नंबर भी रजिस्टर्ड कराना होगा। कार्पोरेशन व गैस एजेंसी की ओर सोशल मीडिया में इसका प्रचार किया जा रहा है।

जानिए... ये करना होगा उपभोक्ताओं को
एजेंसी के पास ग्राहकों के मोबाइल नंबर पहले से पंजीकृत है, तो नए नंबर पर बुकिंग का विकल्प उपलब्ध होगा। अन्यथा नंबर पंजीकृत करने के लिए कहा जाएगा। इस नंबर पर कॉल कर इंडेन ग्राहक का पंजीयन करा सकते हैं। ग्राहक को आईवीआरएस कॉल में 16 अंकों की ग्राहक पहचान संख्या जो 7 से शुरू होगी, टाइप करने के बाद एसवी नंबर/आधार का प्रमाणीकरण होगा और बुिकंग प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। उपभोक्ता सातों दिन, 24 घंटे बुकिंग करा सकेंगे।

एक नवंबर से नए नंबर पर होगी बुकिंग
^ इंडेन द्वारा बुकिंग का नंबर बदल दिया है। 1 नवंबर से नए नंबर 7718955555 देश भर में लागू हो रहा है। इस पर कॉल य मैसेज करने पर बुकिंग होगी। उपभोक्ताओं को दोबारा रजिस्टर्ड कराने की जरूरत नहीं है।
-एसएस राजपूत, मैनेजर गैस एजेंसी बड़वानी

3 एजेंसी के 30 हजार से ज्यादा उपभोक्ता
शहर व बड़गांव में तीन गैस एजेंसी है। तीनों एक ही कंपनी की है। चोरी रोकने और सही ग्राहक की पहचान के लिए तेल कंपनियां नया एलपीजी सिलेंडर का नया डिलेवरी सिस्टम लागू कर रही है। नई व्यवस्था को डिलेवरी अॅथेंटिकेशन कोड (डीएसी) नाम दिया गया है। गैस एजेंसी के मैनेजर मानसिंह पटेल ने बताया उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 30 हजार से ज्यादा है। नए नंबर पर बुकिंग कराने पर ही गैस सिलेंडर मिलेगा।

