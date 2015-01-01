पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:उद्योग के नाम पर मांगी जमीन, किराए पर गोदाम और दुकान चलाकर कर रहे कमाई

बड़वाह3 घंटे पहले
  • उद्योग विभाग ने चिह्नित 27 ईकाईयों के मालिकों को नोटिस देकर मांगा जवाब

कभी चूने के लिए प्रसिद्ध रहा बड़वाह नगर का औद्योगिक क्षेत्र आज धीरे-धीरे अपनी चमक खोते जा रहा है। क्षेत्र में उद्योग धंधा करने के नाम पर जमीन लेकर उन पर किराए के गोदाम व दुकान चलाकर मोटी कमाई की जा रही है। जबकि यहां पर एक भी उद्योग धंधा नहीं है।

लुभावनी प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट दिखाकर केवल सब्सिडी का फायदा उठाने वाले उद्योगपतियों द्वारा औद्योगिक ईकाईयां खोली थी लेकिन पूर्व नियोजित तरीके से उन्हें बंद भी कर दिया जाता है। इसके बाद केवल दिखावे के लिए ईकाईयां चलती है। जबकि उसका उपयोग दुकान चलाने व किराए के गोदामों के लिए किया जा रहा है।

इससे न तो रोजगार मिल पा रहा है और न आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान की सार्थकता साबित हो रही है। लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों के बाद अब जिला उद्योग विभाग ने बड़वाह क्षेत्र की ऐसी औद्योगिक ईकाईयों को चिंहित किया गया है। जो लंबे समय से बंद है। किराए पर या अन्य व्यापार या दुकान संचालित किया जा रहा है।

उद्योग विभाग के अजितेश आर्य ने बताया क्षेत्र की करीब 27 ऐसी ईकाईयां चिंहित कर औद्योगिक भूमि व भवन प्रबंधन नियम 2015 के तहत नोटिस दिए गए है। आर्य के अनुसार जिन औद्योगिक ईकाईयों के लिए यह जमीन आवंटित की गई है। उनके संचालकों को नोटिस देकर निश्चित समयावधि में जवाब मांगा गया। अगर वह समयावधि में जवाब नहीं देते हैं तो उन पर नियम अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। विधायक ने लगाए थे आरोप

विधायक चौपाल के दौरान विधायक सचिन बिरला ने भी जिला उद्योग विभाग पर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की भूमि का दुरुपयोग किया जा रहा है। उद्योग लगाने के लिए आवंटित भूमियों को किराए पर दे दिया गया है।

उद्योग की भूमि का गैर औद्योगिक कार्यों में उपयोग किया जा रहा है। क्षेत्र में बेरोजगारी बड़ी समस्या है। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में वर्षों पूर्व शासन द्वारा उद्योग स्थापित करने के लिए रियायती दरों पर भूमि आवंटित की गई थी लेकिन अधिकांश लोग उद्योग लगाने की बजाय भूमि का गैर औद्योगिक कार्यों में उपयोग कर रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों ने उद्योग की भूमि को किराए पर भी दे रखा है। उन्होंने उद्योग विभाग से ऐसे औद्योगिक ईकाईयों चिंहित कर तुरंत कार्रवाई के लिए कहा था।

पलायन: रोजगार के लिए भटक रहे मजदूर
बड़वाह ब्लॉक में रोजगार के लिए बड़ी संख्या में उद्योग धंधे की मांग लंबे समय की जा रही है लेकिन उद्योग धंधे सीमित होने से मजदूर रोजगार के लिए भटक रहे हैं। नावघाट खेड़ी सहित बड़वाह के आसपास उद्योगों के लिए उद्योग विभाग से जमीन भी आवंटित की गई है लेकिन उद्योग धंधे नहीं खुलने से मजदूरों को परेशानी आ रही है। मजदूरों को अन्य राज्यों में पलायन करना पड़ रहा है।

सनावद में हैं अंवति सूत मिल, जिनिंग में ही रोजगार
क्षेत्र में उद्योग धंधे के नाम पर सनावद में ही अंवति सूत मिल है। जहां पर मजदूरों को रोजगार मिल रहा है लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद से यहां भी मजदूरों की संख्या में कमी आई है। बड़वाह व सनावद में कुछ जिनिंग है लेकिन वहां भी सीमित मात्र में मजदूरों को रोजगार मिल रहा है। ऐसे में मजदूरों के लिए बड़ा उद्योग धंधा एक बड़ी परेशानी बना हुआ है।

