पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कलेक्टर ने जारी किए नोटिस:शिकायतों पर समय पर कार्रवाई नहीं करने वाले 14 अफसरों को शोकाज

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर दर्ज शिकायतों में समय सीमा में कार्रवाई नहीं करने वाले 14 अफसरों को कलेक्टर ने शोकाज नोटिस जारी किया है। सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर दर्ज 21 प्रकरणों की जांच लंबे समय से पूरी नहीं करने से दूसरे अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति भी की है। कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा द्वारा बार-बार अफसरों को सही तरीके से और समय पर शिकायतों का निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं। बावजूद लापरवाही बरतने पर अब कलेक्टर ने सख्त कार्रवाई शुरू की है। साथ ही अन्य जिला अधिकारियों को चेतावनी दी है कि निर्धारित प्रक्रिया के तहत गुणवत्तायुक्त कार्रवाई न करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कलेक्टर वर्मा ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर प्राप्त 21 ऐसी शिकायतें जिनकी जांच नियुक्त अधिकारियों द्वारा लंबे समय से पेंडिंग रखी थी, इस कारण इनका निराकरण पोर्टल पर दर्ज नहीं हो पा रहा था। ऐसी 8 शिकायतों में जांच अधिकारी संबंधित तहसीलदार को, 6 शिकायतों में जांच अधिकारी मनरेगा के लेखा अधिकारी को, 6 शिकायतों में जांच अधिकारी आरईएस के कार्यपालन यंत्री को व 1 शिकायत में जांच अधिकारी लोक निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री को बनाकर 3 दिन में जांच पूरी कर रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। कलेक्टर ने लापरवाही के कारण सहायक आयुक्त विवेक पांडेय, वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी राजपुर अनारसिंह मंडलोई, वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी पानसेमल कुहराम ब्राहम्णे, डूडा के तत्कालीन अधिकारी कुशलसिंह डुडवे, जपं निवाली के सीईओ डीएस राठौड़, डीईओ अर्जुनसिंह सोलंकी, आजीविका मिशन के जिला समन्वयक योगेश तिवारी, बीईओ राजपुर अरूण मिश्रा, बीईओ निवाली पीसी शर्मा, उपयंत्री निवाली आरके गुप्ता, सहायक खाद्य अधिकारी राजपुर लवीना सोलंकी, सहायक खाद्य अधिकारी बड़वानी भूरमल बामने, सहायक खाद्य अधिकारी निवाली प्रकाश पाटील व बिजली कंपनी राजपुर ग्रामीण के कार्यपालन यंत्री सखाराम खरते को शोकाज नोटिस जारी किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें