चाैथा चरण:प्रवेश से वंचित विद्यार्थियों को आज कॉलेज में जमा करना होगा आवेदन

बड़वाह23 मिनट पहले
स्थानीय जवाहर लाल नेहरु शासकीय महाविद्यालय में चौथा चरण (कॉलेज लेवल काउंसलिंग) का आज अंतिम दिन है। प्रवेश से वंचित विद्यार्थियों को मंगलवार सुबह 10.30 से 1 बजे तक काॅलेज पहुंच कर आवेदन भरना होगा। 3 बजे मेरिट सूची जारी होगी।

मेरिट लिस्ट में नाम आने वाले विद्यार्थी को फीस जमा करने के लिए सिर्फ 9 घंटे का समय मिलेगा। यदि विद्यार्थी फ़ीस जमा नहीं कर सके तो उनके नाम विलोपित हो जाएंगे। अगले दिन उन्हें वापस आवेदन भरना होगा। सरकार ने वंचित विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश के लिए चौथा चरण शुरू किया है। लेकिन विद्यार्थी के मेरिट लिस्ट में नाम आने के बाद भी समय सीमा पर वह ऑनलाइन फीस जमा नहीं करने पर वंचित रह जाते हैं। स्थानीय महाविद्यालय में बीए प्रथम वर्ष के लिए प्रवेश के लिए विद्यार्थी वंचित है। इसके बाद भी वह विद्यार्थी जिन्हें नाम मेरिट लिस्ट में आ जाते हैं। लेकिन समय सीमा पर फ़ीस नहीं भर पाने के कारण इस अवसर से वंचित रह जाते हैं। रविवार को बीए में प्रवेश के लिए 22 विद्यार्थियों ने आवेदन जमा किया था। लेकिन समय सीमा पर मात्र 13 विद्यार्थी ही ऑनलाइन फ़ीस जमा कर सके। शेष विद्यार्थी का नाम लिस्ट से विलोपित हो गया। प्रवेश प्रभारी डॉ. एमआर महाले ने बताया यूजी व पीजी में 103 सीटें बढ़ी है। सोमवार को बीए में 38, बीकॉम में 9, बीएससी बायो में 8, एमकाॅम में 7, एमए राजनीति 4, अर्थशास्त्र में 3 के नाम आए है।

