बड़ा हादसा टला:दो बाइक से पेट्रोल निकाला, झोपड़ी व ऑटो में आग लगाई

बालसमुद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एबी रोड के मगरखेड़ी की घटना, ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाई

एबी रोड स्थित ग्राम मगरखेड़ी के सरकारी स्कूल के पीछे खड़े एक ऑटो रिक्शा में अज्ञात बदमाशों ने आग लगा दी। एक अन्य ऑटो की सीट जलाने के साथ एक मकान के आगे बनी झोपड़ी में भी आग लगा दी। अज्ञात बदमाशों ने दो बाइक से पेट्रोल भी निकाला। यह घटना गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात हुई।

ऑटो चालक मोहन माहिले ने बताया रोजाना की तरह ऑटो घर के बाहर लगाकर सो गया था। घर के पास शादी समारोह चल रहा था। कुछ लोगों ने धुआं उठते देख मुझे जगाया। घर के बाहर जाकर देखा तो ऑटो जल रहा था। ग्रामीणों ने निजी साधनों से आग बुझाई। 100 डायल को सूचना दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। बदमाशों ने झोपड़ी में आग लगाने के साथ पास ही खड़े लखन राठौड़ के ऑटो की सीट भी जला दी।

ग्रामीणों को आशंका है कि अज्ञात बदमाशों ने दो बाइक से निकाले पेट्रोल का उपयोग आग लगाने में किया होगा। बढ़ती वारदातों से ग्रामीण दहशत में है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया पहले भी चोरी की घटनाएं हो चुकी है। लेकिन आज तक बदमाश पकड़े नहीं गए है।

ओझरा की राशन दुकान के ताले तोड़े
खरगोन रोड से मात्र 100 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित ओझरा की सेवा सहकारी समिति की शासकीय राशन दुकान में गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात अज्ञात बदमाश घुसे। मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला तोड़ दस्तावेज व काउंटर को खोला। यहां से कुछ नहीं मिलने पर खाद के कमरे का ताला तोड़ा। बोरियों को अस्त-व्यस्त कर दिया। यहां दो गोडाउन है। एक में खाद व दूसरे में उपभोक्ताओं को बांटने के लिए गेहूं-चावल रखे हुए थे।

आसपास स्थित खेतों से किसानों की आवाज आने पर बदमाश भाग निकले। चोरी का पता शुक्रवार सुबह चला। पुलिस के अनुसार नकदी राशि चुराने के चक्कर में बदमाशों ने सोसायटी के 4 ताले तोड़े। लेकिन यहां से कुछ नहीं मिला। बदमाश पत्थर लेकर आए थे। लौटते समय पत्थर टेबल पर रख गए। ग्रामीणों ने बताया 21 साल पहले यहां चौकीदार की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद से चौकीदार नहीं रखा गया। सोसायटी में चोरी की यह चौथी घटना है।

