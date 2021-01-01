पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इसी मार्ग पर तीसरा बड़ा हादसा:बंसल कंपनी के डंपर ने बाइक सवार को पीछे से मारी टक्कर; मौत

बालसमुद44 मिनट पहले
कृष्णा पटेल। - Dainik Bhaskar
कृष्णा पटेल।
  • डंपर चालक व कर्मचारी मशीनरी छोड़ भागे, पीएम न कराने पर अड़े परिजन

खलबुजुर्ग से बिस्टान तक निर्माणाधीन हाईवे 347 सी से जुड़ी बंसल कंपनी के डंपर ने खलबुजुर्ग रोड पर सोमवार शाम 5.30 बजे बाइक सवार किसान को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बालसमुद निवासी कृष्णा उर्फ पप्पू पिता मुरार पटेल (38) खेत से सिंचाई कर घर लौट रहा था। हादसे के बाद डंपर चालक सहित सड़क निर्माण में जुटे अन्य कर्मचारी व मजदूर मशीनरी छोड़कर मौके से भाग निकले।

बालसमुद व बलगांव के बीच पेट्रोल पंप के पास खलबुजुर्ग की ओर से तेजी से आए डंपर (एमपी04 एचई-3387) ने पीछे से टक्कर मारी। बाइक से गिरने पर पप्पू को सिर में गंभीर चोट आने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। डंपर चालक भाग निकला। सूचना पर 100 डॉयल व ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे। भाई जगदीश ने बताया पप्पू का एक लड़का व एक लड़की है। परिजनों ने कहा सड़क निर्माण कंपनी से जुड़े अधिकारियों के आने के बाद ही पोस्टमार्टम करवाएंगे।

जेसीबी के पंजे से हुई थी जीजा-साले की मौत : 3 दिसंबर 19 को ओझरा के पास रोड चौड़ीकरण के दौरान जेसीबी के पंजे की चपेट में आने से कसरावद के ग्रिड मोहल्ला निवासी कुंवर पिता ध्यानसिंह (33) व उसके जीजा रमेश जानिया (53) की मौत हो गई थी। वे बाइक से खरगोन जा रहे थे। 2 दिसंबर को मेनगांव में निर्माण कंपनी के हाईड्रोलिक ट्रक के 11केवी लाइन से टकराने से आग लगने व उसे बुझाने पहुंची अग्निशामक वाहन की चपेट में तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी सुरेश महाले आ गए थे।

सड़क हादसे के बाद डंपर जब्त कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया है। परिजन सड़क निर्माण कंपनी के जिम्मेदारों को बुलाने की मांग की हैं। पुलिस कार्रवाई जारी है।
माधवसिंह ठाकुर, टीआई

