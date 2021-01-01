पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिलाबदर:10 लोग हुए जिलाबदर, 8 जिले की सीमा में नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश

बड़वानी10 घंटे पहले
जिला दंडाधिकारी शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने मप्र राज्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के तहत 10 लोगों को जिलाबदर किया है। इसमें से 8 लोग एक साल के लिए व दो व्यक्तियों को 6 माह के लिए जिलाबदर किया गया। इसमें 4-4 व्यक्ति सेंधवा व खेतिया और 1-1 व्यक्ति बड़वानी,अंजड़ के हैं। कलेक्टोरेट से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार सेंधवा निवासी सोहन उर्फ जोजो उर्फ भय्यू पिता हुकूमचंद्र, पवन पिता गणेश कोली, सुमित पिता सतीष शर्मा, पवन उर्फ मट्ठा पिता जगदीश चौधरी, खेतिया का मोंटू उर्फ रोहित पिता रमेश सोनिस, जयदेव पिता भिकाजी बागुल, जगदीश उर्फ जगन पिता गोटू मराठा, बड़वानी का करतारसिंह पिता अमरसिंह गांधी को 1-1 वर्ष के लिए और बड़वानी के कुनाल पिता शांतिलाल भील, अंजड़ के उमेश उर्फ बंटी पिता हुकुमचंद्र बंसल को 6-6 माह के लिए जिलाबदर किया है। जिलाबदर किए लोगों को 24 घंटे के भीतर जिले की राजस्व सीमा से बाहर जाना होगा। वहीं ये सभी जिलाबदर की अवधि में बड़वानी सहित सीमावर्ती जिले धार, इंदौर, अलीराजपुर, झाबुआ, खरगोन, खंडवा, बुरहानपुर की राजस्व सीमा में भी प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे।

