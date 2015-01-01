पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:जिले में 11 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहंुची 2543

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 101 संक्रमितों का इलाज बड़वानी और इंदौर के अस्पताल में जारी

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं थम रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा रोजाना 350 सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार रात को 11 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2543 पर पहुंच गया है। फिर भी लोग बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंस गायब हो गई है। वहीं अब भी 101 लोगों का इलाज बड़वानी व इंदौर के अस्पताल में जारी है। अभी तक 22 लोगों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनीता सिंगारे ने बताया मंगलवार रात को तलवाड़ा बुजुर्ग के, गुंडिया 1, खड़की 1, कुआं 1, बड़वानी 3, सेंधवा 1, अंजड़ 1, खेतिया के 2 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। वहीं बुधवार को इलाज के बाद मरीजों को अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी भी मिली है। उन्होंने बताया 5 कोरोना संक्रमितों को इलाज के बाद आइसोलेेशन वार्ड से डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अभी तक 2420 संक्रमितों को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी मिली है। 415 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार अभी तक जिले से 50060 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे। इसमें से अब तक 45234 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव व 2543 की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। 1678 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें