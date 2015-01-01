पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:12 लोगों की पॉजिटिव व 597 की आई निगेटिव रिपोर्ट

बड़वानी15 मिनट पहले
सोमवार रात जिले के 12 लोगों की पॉजिटिव और 597 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा रोजाना 350 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब 2532 पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं 95 संक्रमितों का इलाज जारी है। जबकि इलाज के दौरान 22 लोगों की मौत हुई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनीता सिंगारे ने बताया सोमवार रात बांदरकच्छ, पलसूद, अंजड़, हतोला, खेतिया, गोंगवाड़ा, निवाली, बड़गांव (ठीकरी), ठीकरी, बड़वानी, ओझर व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। वहीं मंगलवार 10 संक्रमितों को इलाज के बाद छुट्‌टी दी गई। इस तरह अब तक 2532 संक्रमितों में से 2415 लोगों को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी मिल चुकी है। जिले से कुल 49740 भेजे गए हैंं।

