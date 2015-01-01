पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों की शिकायत:पट्‌टे के लिए सचिव को दिए थे 1500 रु., अब तक नहीं मिले

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • डोंगलियापानी में लगे शिविर में ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर ने सचिव को किया निलंबित

ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर ने मौके पर ही सचिव को निलंबित कर दिया। ग्राम डोंगलियापानी में बुधवार को विशेष शिविर लगाया गया। इसमें ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर को बताया ग्राम पंचायत सचिव अोमप्रकाश सेन को उन्होंने वन अधिकार पट्‌टे के लिए 1500-1500 रुपए दिए थे लेकिन अभी तक उन्हें वन अधिकार पत्र प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने मौके पर ही संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत सचिव को निलंबित कर उनका प्रभार ग्राम रोजगार सहायक रितेश सेनानी को सौंप दिया।
कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा व जिला पंचायत सीईओ ऋतुराजसिंह की उपस्थिति ग्राम पंचायत डोंगलियापानी में विशेष जनसमस्या निवारण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। कलेक्टर वर्मा ने ग्रामीणों को सरकारी योजनओं की जानकारी देकर लाभ उठाने की अपील की। इसमें कोई भी परेशानी आए तो सीधे संबंधित विभाग के जिलाधिकारी या उनके मोबाइल पर मैसेज करें, ताकि उनकी समस्या का निराकरण किया जा सके।अफसरों ने शिविर में प्राप्त सार्वजनिक समस्याओं, पात्र लोगों के आवेदनों का निराकरण मौके पर करवाया। मांगों से संबंधित आवेदनों पर जांच कराने के बाद उपलब्ध आवंटन अनुसार इनकी स्वीकृति कराने का भरोसा दिया। शिविर में ग्रामीणों ने 189 आवेदन सौंपे। इसमें से मौके पर 174 आवेदनों का निराकरण किया गया। इस दौरान जिपं सदस्य कन्हैया सिसोदिया, जपं निवाली सदस्य आदाकलजी, सरपंच निर्मलाबाई, एसडीएम सुमेरसिंह मुजाल्दा सहित जिले अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।
पात्र लोगों को दिए लाभ
शिविर में जनप्रतिनिधियों व अफसरों ने ग्राम वारलियापानी के वृद्ध दंपति गिलदार जेमाल व उनकी पत्नी गिल्टीबाई को स्वीकृत वृद्धावस्था पेंशन से संबंधित दस्तावेज, ग्राम के दो लोगों को स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना में 10-10 हजार रुपए की राशि, ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के 2 स्व-सहायता समूह की महिलाओं को स्वीकृत 1-1 लाख रुपए के ऋण राशि के प्रपत्र भी सौंपे। एक दिव्यांग को ट्राइसिकल दी।

सरपंच को सौंपा फील्ड टेस्ट किट
शिविर में कलेक्टर ने गांव की सरपंच निर्मलाबाई को फील्ड टेस्ट किट का सेट वितरित किया। इसके पूर्व कलेक्टर ने इस किट के माध्यम से पेयजल की शुद्धता जांच करने की जानकारी दी। पीएचई अफसरों से इसका डेमाें भी करवाया। शिविर के दौरान स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिला मेडिकल बोर्ड द्वारा 6 दिव्यांगों के प्रमाण पत्र, लोक सेवा केंद्र विभाग ने 18 लोगों के आधार कार्ड, 40 लोगों के आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाकर वितरित करवाए। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आयुष विभाग द्वारा ओपीडी का भी संचालन कर लोगों की जांच कर दवाईयां वितरित की।

