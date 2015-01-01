पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:17 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव, 4 मरीजों को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्‌टी

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं थम रहा है। रोजाना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। शुकव्रार रात को 17 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 2494 हो गई है। शनिवार को 4 संक्रमितों को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब 91 लोगों का इलाज बड़वानी व इंदौर के अस्पताल में जारी है। जबकि इलाज के दौरान अब तक 22 लोगों की मौत हुई है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनीता सिंगारे ने बताया निवाली के 3, मंडवाड़ा 1, रेवजा 1, अंजड़ 2, खेतिया 7, कुसमरी 1, जोगवाड़ा 1, बड़वानी के 1 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। वहीं शनिवार को 4 कोरोना पॉजिटिव को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी दी गई। उन्होंने बताया अभी तक 2381 लोगों को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया है।

266 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार अभी तक जिले से 48890 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे। इसमें से अभी तक 43811 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव व 2494 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। 2354 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अाना बाकी है।

