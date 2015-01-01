पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठा:24 घंटे में हुई 17.1 मिमी बारिश, 72 घंटे और होने के आसार, सब्जियों को नुकसान

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
सुबह 8.45 बजे धुंध के कारण लोग गाड़ियों की लाइट जला कर निकले।
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण बदला मौसम, सब्जियों के पौधों पर फूल खिरने से होगा नुकसान, तलवाड़ा बुजुर्ग में करंट फैलने से 5 गायों की मौत
  • राजपुर में करंट लगने से घायल हुआ एक कर्मचारी

मप्र के उत्तरी भाग में बने पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण जिले में मौसम बदला हुआ है। जिले में 24 घंटे में 17.1 मिमी बारिश हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार 72 घंटे और बूंदाबांदी के आसार है। रातभर बारिश के कारण शनिवार को शहर की मंडी में सब्जियों की आवक कम रही।

वहीं किसानों को मौसम साफ होने के बाद सब्जियों के पौधों पर लगे फूल खिरने (झड़ने) से नुकसान की चिंता सता रही है। वहीं रबी सीजन की फसलों को लाभ होगा लेकिन फूल आने की स्थित में नुकसान की आशंका है। शहर सहित जिले में शुक्रवार सुबह से बारिश का दौर जारी है। शहर में सुबह 10 बजे धुंध छाई रही। दिनभर बूंदाबांदी हुई।

बोरलाय निवासी किसान अनिल पाटीदार ने 6 एकड़ में भिंडी, 2 एकड़ में करेला व 4 एकड़ में चना फसल लगाई है। इन सभी पर फूल आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया बादल छंटने के बाद फूल गिरने की आशंका ज्यादा है। वहीं 4 से 5 क्विंटल भिंडी रखी है। लेकिन 10 रुपए किलो में भी व्यापारी खरीद नहीं रहे हैं। पूछताछ करने पर व्यापािरयों का कहना है किसान आंदोलन के कारण सप्लाय बंद है। इससे भी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

आगे क्या :

मौसम में बदलाव से दिन व रात के पारे में गिरावट आई है। शनिवार अधिकतम 28.0 व न्यूनतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री रहा। जबकि शुक्रवार अधिकतम 29.2 व न्यूनतम तापमान 17.4 डिग्री रहा था। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. आरएस सिकरवार व डॉ. तिवारी ने बताया 72 घंटे और बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है। इससे रात के तापमान में एक से दो डिग्री तक गिरावट आ सकती है। वहीं ठंड बढ़ेगी। आर्द्रता कम होगी।

किसानों को एडवाइजरी : कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. डीके तिवारी ने बताया रबी सीजन की ऐसी फसलें जिन पर फूल आ गए हैं, उनको नुकसान होने की आशंका है। बादल छाए रहने से फसलों में कीट व रक्तचूसक कीड़े लगने की आशंका है। किसान कीटनाशक का स्प्रे कर फसलों को बचाएं।

जिले में इतनी बारिश

  • 14.2
  • बड़वानी
  • 15.0
  • पाटी
  • 15.2
  • अंजड़
  • 13.0
  • ठीकरी
  • 28.0
  • राजपुर
  • 32.0
  • सेंधवा
  • 7.0
  • वरला
  • 5.0
  • पानसेमल
  • 28.0
  • निवाली
  • 14.0 चाचरियापाटी
