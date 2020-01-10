पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:12 स्थान पर 20 नए केस मिले, 1644 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या

बड़वानी13 घंटे पहले
जिले में रविवार रात को 12 स्थान पर 20 लेागों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1644 हो गई है। इसमें से 1352 लोग इलाज के बाद घर लौट गए हैं। जबकि अब 273 लोगों का इलाज बड़वानी, सेंधवा व इंदौर के अस्पताल में चल रहा है। 19 लोगों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनीता सिंगारे ने बताया रविवार को आई रिपोर्ट में पानसेमल के 4, खेतिया 1, निसरपुर 1, सेंधवा 2, बड़वानी 5, सिलावद 1, खड़किया1, उपला 1, राजपुर 1, अंजड़ 1, वरला 1, पलसूद 1 संक्रमित शामिल है।

जिले के 281 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार अभी तक जिले से 22721 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए। इसमें से अभी तक 20382 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव व 1644 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। 851 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

राहत: 13 संक्रमितों की इलाज के बाद छुट्‌टी

​​​​​​​जिले के 13 कोरोना संक्रमितों को इलाज के बाद सोमवार को आइसोलेशन वार्ड से छुट्टी मिल गई। डॉ. सिंगारे ने बताया अभी तक 1644 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसमें से 1352 लोगों को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया है।

