सायबर क्राइम:खाते से निकले 25 हजार रु., शिकायत

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
रविवार-सोमवार की दरमियानी रात एक शिक्षिका के खाते से 25 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए गए। जबकि शिक्षिका ने अपने खाते व एटीएम संबंधित कोई भी जानकारी किसी से साझा नहीं की है। इसके बावजूद उन्हें सायबर क्राइम का शिकार होना पड़ा। शिक्षिका ममता संजय भावसार ने बताया1 नवंबर की रात 11.52 बजे मेरे मोबाइल पर मेरे खाते से दो बार दस हजार व एक बार पांच हजार रुपए निकलने का मैसेज आया। जबकि मेरा एटीएम मेरे पास ही था। मैने अपने खाते व एटीएम संबंधित जानकारी भी किसी से साझा नहीं की। इसके बावजूद मेरे खाते से 25 हजार रुपए निकल गए। अगले दिन सुबह इसकी जानकारी बड़वानी थाना पर दी। साथ ही बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में पहुंचकर मेरे खाते से 25 हजार निकलने के संबंध में जानकारी ली।

