दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन:2848 रजिस्ट्री हुई ज्यादा, 23.08 करोड़ रु. हुई आय

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना काल में इस साल अब तक हो चुकी 7043 रजिस्ट्री, पिछले साल हुई थी 4195

कोरोना काल में व्यापारी मंदी को लेकर परेशान है। वहीं संपति के दस्तावेजों के पंजीयन में तेजी आई है। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार अभी तक 2848 रजिस्ट्री ज्यादा हुई है। पिछले वर्ष अप्रैल माह से 18 नवंबर तक 4195 दस्तावेज का पंजीयन हुआ था। जबकि कोरोना महामारी के कारण लॉकडाउन के चलते 25 मार्च से 14 मई तक कार्यालय बंद रहा था। 17 मई से पंजीयन कार्य शुरू हुआ। 17 मई से 18 नवंबर तक 7043 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हो चुका है। साथ ही आय भी बढ़ी है।
उपपंजीयक कार्यालय में गुरुवार को 18 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हुआ। उपपंजीयक किशोरसिंह मुजाल्दा व निर्मला किस्पोट्‌टा ने बताया इस साल 18 नवंबर तक 7043 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हुआ है। जबकि आय 23 करोड़ 8 लाख रुपए हुई है। वहीं पिछले साल इस अवधि में 4195 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हुआ था। आय 21.12 करोड़ रुपए हुई थी। इस बार जिले में कुछ बड़े दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हुआ है। इसके चलते आय में वृद्धि हुई है। वहीं कोरोना काल में पंजीयन की संख्या और आय बढ़ने से लक्ष्य पूरा करने में आसानी होगी। उन्होंने बताया लोग प्रापर्टी में निवेश कर रहे हैं। इससे दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन और आय बढ़ रही है। वहीं उन्होंने बताया रजिस्ट्रीयों में नगरपालिका शुल्क में दो प्रतिशत की छूट मिली है। पहले ये शुल्क 3 प्रतिशत लगता था। अब एक प्रतिशत लग रहा है। इस कारण भी रजिस्ट्रियों की संख्या बढ़ी है लेकिन आय में कुछ कमी आई है।
15 मई से शुरू हुआ कार्यालय: 25 मार्च से लॉकडाउन शुरू हुआ था। इसके चलते कार्यालय भी बंद थे। रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय 15 मई से शुरू हुआ। 17 मई से रजिस्ट्री होना शुरू हुई थी। इस वित्त वर्ष में लाॅकडाउन के कारण अप्रैल माह में एक भी दस्तावेज का पंजीयन नहीं हाे सका। 15 मई से 18 नवंबर तक 7043 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन किया गया।
40 करोड़ रुपए का लक्ष्य, 16.92 और बाकी
वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 में उप पंजीयक कार्यालय का लक्ष्य 40 करोड़ रु. है। इसमें से अब तक 23.08 करोड़ की आय हो चुकी है। 31 मार्च 2021 तक 16.92 करोड़ की आय हासिल करना है। वर्तमान में दस्तावेजों के पंजीयन की स्थिति के मद्देनजर विभाग द्वारा लक्ष्य से ज्यादा आय हासिल करने के आसार है। जबकि पिछले साल का लक्ष्य 35 करोड़ रुपए था। लेकिन िवभाग ने इससे ज्यादा आय प्राप्त की थी।

