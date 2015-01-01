पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:शिकायत निवारण शिविर में 37 शिकायतें आई

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • नगरपालिका प्रांगण में लगाया शिविर, शिकायतकर्ताओं की मांग व्यवस्थाओं में किया जाए सुधार

शहरवासियों की समस्याओं के निराकरण को लेकर मंगलवार को नपा प्रांगण में शिकायत निवारण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान 27 लोगों की शिकायतें आई। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा स्वच्छता व पेंशन संबंधी शिकायतें थी। लोगों ने समस्याओं के समाधान को लेकर आवेदन दिए हैं और निराकरण की मांग की है। जानकारी के अनुसार नगर पालिका में लोगों की समस्याएं सुनने के लिए सुबह 11 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक शिविर लगाया। इस दौरान शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से आए लोगों ने अपने-अपने शिकायती आवेदन दिए। शिविर के दौरान आने वाली शिकायतों में सबसे ज्यादा सफाई संबंधी शिकायतें थी। किसी ने नाली साफ नहीं होने तो किसी ने गली में झाडू नहीं लगाने की शिकायत की। इसके अलावा कुछ वृद्ध महिलाओं ने पेंशन नहीं मिलने की शिकायत की। शहर में जर्जर मकानों को तोड़ने की कुछ लोगों ने शिकायत की। अधिकारी बोले- शिकायतों का होगा निराकरण - नगरपालिका अधिकारियों का कहना है कि शिविर के दौरान प्राप्त होने वाली शिकायतों का निराकरण किया जाएगा। संबंधित शिकायतकर्ता को भी आश्वासन दिया गया है कि उसकी समस्या का समाधान किया जाएगा।

ये है शहर की हकीकत
शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें आई है। हकीकत में शहर के कई वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जहां पर नियमित सफाई नहीं होती। नालियां चोक हो जाती है। कई ऐसे वार्ड है जहां की गलियों में झाड़ू लगाने वाले कर्मचारी नहीं पहुंचते हैं। इस कारण से रहवासियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसके अलावा शहर के कुछ स्थानों पर कई साल पुराने भवन खड़े हैं, जिन्हें तोड़ने के लिए नगर पालिका कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। इस कारण से आसपास के रहवासियों को जर्जर मकान गिरने का खतरा बना रहता है।

