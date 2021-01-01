पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अन्य महकमों के लिए सबक:भंगार में रखे 50 पलंग, 10 स्ट्रेचर, 15 कुर्सियों को बनाया उपयोगी

बड़वानी10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल में 75 फीसदी भंगार बन गया उपयोग लायक, बेचने की थी तैयारी

जिला अस्पताल में उपयोग होने वाले ऐसे संसाधनों (पलंग,कुर्सियां, स्ट्रेचर, कूलर सहित अन्य) को भंगार में पटक रखा था। जिनमें थोड़ा सा सुधार कर उपयोग लायक बनाया जा सकता था। अब अस्पताल प्रबंधक ऐसा ही कर रहे है और भंगार में से 50पलंग, 10 स्ट्रेचर, 15 कुर्सियां, 30 मरीज ट्रे-टेबिल, 10 रेक सहित अन्य संसाधनों को उपयोग लायक बना दिया है। जिला अस्पताल सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बीएस सैत्या ने बताया सोलह पलंग के पीछे पिछले कई दिनों से भंगार रखा जा रहा था। इसकी जांच करने पर पता चला की इसमें कुछ संसाधनों को कम लागत में उपयोग लायक बनाया जा सकता है। इसके चलते ही संसाधनों का सुधार कार्य शुरू कराया है। पलंग के ऊपर लगे पतरे को हटवाकर उसके ऊपर मजबूत प्लाई लगवाई गई है। ताकि लंबे समय तक चल सके। वहीं मरीज ट्रे-टेबिलों को कलर कर उपयोग लायक बनाया गया है। 75 फीसदी तक भंगार को उपयोग लायक बनाया गया है। जो बचा है उसे बेचा जाएगा।

अब समस्या होगी दूर
जिला अस्पताल में क्षमता से ज्यादा मरीज भर्ती होते है। पलंग कम होने की वजह से कई मरीजों को बरामदे में नीचे गादी डालकर भर्ती करना पड़ता है। अब सभी मरीजों को पलंग पर भी भर्ती किया जा सकेगा। वहीं वार्डों में कुछ पलंग के पास मरीजों का सामान रखने के लिए ट्रे-टेबिल नहीं थी। इसके अलावा अन्य संसाधन भी उपयोग में आने के बाद सुविधा बढ़ेगी।

फिजूलखर्ची होगी बंद
^ जिला अस्पताल में फिजूल खर्ची पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही मरीजों को दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं में वृद्धि करेंगे। अब जो भी संसाधन है, यदि इनमें सुधार किया जा सकता है तो सुधार किया जाएगा। पूरी तरह से अनुपयोगी होने के बाद ही नए खरीदे जाएंगे।
-डॉ. बीएस सैत्या, सिविल सर्जन जिला अस्पताल बड़वानी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser