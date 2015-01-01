पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग:इंदौर संभाग में 580 नलजल योजनाएं स्वीकृत

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग द्वारा इंदौर संभाग के इंदौर, धार, झाबुआ, अलीराजपुर, खरगोन, बड़वानी, खंडवा व बुरहानपुर जिले में 580 ग्रामीण नल-जल प्रदाय योजनाओ के लिए 590 करोड़ 84 लाख 97 हजार रूपए स्वीकृत किए है। विभाग के मैदानी अमले द्वारा जल-जीवन मिशन के मापदंडों के अनुसार प्रकिया शुरू की जा रही है। प्रदेश की ग्रामीण आबादी शुद्ध पेयजल के लिए परेशान न हो इसके लिए सरकारी प्रयास तेजी से जारी हैं। जहां जल स्त्रोत हैं, वहां उनका समुचित उपयोग कर आसपास के ग्रामीण रहवासियों को पेयजल प्रदाय किया जाएगा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जहां जलस्त्रोत नहीं हैं वहां यह निर्मित किए जाएंगे। कोई भी ग्रामीण रहवासी पेयजल के लिए परेशान नहीं हो यह व्यवस्था चरणबद्ध तरीके से अगले तीन साल (2023 तक) में पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। राष्ट्रीय जल-जीवन मिशन के अंतर्गत समग्र ग्रामीण आबादी को घरेलू नल कनेक्शन से पेयजल की आपूर्ति किए जाने के लिए लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग द्वारा जल संरचनाओं की स्थापना व विस्तार के कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। इनमें इंदौर जिले की 156, धार जिले की 180, झाबुआ जिले की 34, बड़वानी जिले की 80, अलीराजपुर जिले की 15, खरगोन जिले की 24, खंडवा जिले की 82 व बुरहानपुर जिले की 9 जलसंरचनाएं शामिल हैं। इन जिलों के लिए नवीन योजनाओं के साथ ही विभिन्न ग्रामों में पूर्व से निर्मित पेयजल अधोसंरचनाओं को नए सिरे से तैयार कर रेट्रोफिटिंग के अंतर्गत कार्य किया जा रहा है। दो दिन में 4 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले - कसरावद | क्षेत्र में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। पिछले दो दिन में 4 लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें बालसमुद की महिला (56), नगर की महिला (79), बुजुर्ग (70) और भीलगांव की युवती (25) शामिल हैं।

