पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • 8 Months Ago, Now The Bill For The Meter Has Been Introduced, The Consumer Deprived Of Subsidy Benefits

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली कंपनी की लापरवाही:8 माह पहले लगवाए मीटर का अब आया बिल, सब्सिडी के लाभ से वंचित उपभोक्ता

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुधार करवाने जाओं तो बोलते हैं पूरा बिल ही भरना पड़ेगा

बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों की वजह से बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एक उपभोक्ता ने आठ माह पहले मीटर लगवाया था। अब उसका बिल जारी किया गया है। इस कारण से वह राज्य शासन से मिलने वाली सब्सिडी के दायरे में आने से चूक गया। इसी तरह की समस्या सैकड़ों उपभोक्ताओं को आ रही है।

गोकुल नगर बिजली उपभोक्ता मयूरी सेन ने बताया उन्होंने जून माह में नया मीटर लगवाया था। बिल जारी नहीं होने के बाद कई बार संबंधित अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को बताया। बावजूद सुनवाई नहीं हुई। अब एक साथ 8 माह की रीडिंग का साढ़े चार हजार रुपए से ज्यादा का बिल दे दिया। यदि हर माह बिल दिया गया होता तो राज्य शासन से मिलने वाली सब्सिडी का लाभ मिलता। जो नहीं मिला। इसी तरह से अन्य उपभोक्ताओं के साथ ही हो रहा है। वहीं कई उपभोक्ताओं को मीटर लगवाने के दौरान काटी जाने वाली रसीद भी समय पर नहीं दी जा रही है।

ऐसे होते हैं उपभोक्ता सब्सिडी से बाहर
राज्य शासन से मिलने वाली सब्सिडी का लाभ उन्हीं उपभोक्ताओं को मिलता है। जिसने 150 यूनिट तक बिजली की खपत की। यदि उपभोक्ता 100 यूनिट तक बिजली खपत करता है तो उसका 100 रुपए का बिजली बिल आएगा। यदि वह 150 यूनिट तक बिजली की खपत करता है, तो उसका 350 रुपए तक बिजली बिल आएगा। अब यदि एक यूनिट की ज्यादा खपत भी होती है तो उपभोक्ता सब्सिडी के दायरे से बाहर हो जाएगा।

नया तरीका सब्सिडी से बाहर करने का
बिजली उपभोक्ता को सब्सिडी के दायरे से बाहर करने के लिए नया तरीका निकाला गया है। जो उपभोक्ता भले ही कम खपत करता है। वह भी सब्सिडी के दायरे से बाहर हो सकता है। उपभोक्ता यदि एक दिन में पांच यूनिट से ज्यादा बिजली जला लेता है तो वह भी सब्सिडी के दायरे से बाहर हो जाएगा। भले ही उसने पूरे माह में 100 यूनिट से कम बिजली जलाई हो। इस स्कीम के तहत कई उपभोक्ता सब्सिडी के बाहर हो रहे हैं।

जानिए... ये हैं नियम

>तीन महीने में जारी हो जाना चाहिए बिल
नया मीटर लगने के तीन माह के भीतर बिल जारी हो जाना चाहिए। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस कारण से उपभोक्ताओं पर अतिरिक्त भार पड़ रहा है।

>मीटर लगाते समय काटनी चाहिए रसीद
नया मीटर लगवाते समय जमा की गई राशि की रसीद काटी जाती है। वह भी कई महीनों बाद काटी जा रही है। जबकि मीटर लगाने के पहले ही शुल्क जमा करा लिया जाता है।

ज्यादा बिल आने की रोज 50 से ज्यादा शिकायतें
नए बिल जारी होने के बाद हर रोज 50 से ज्यादा उपभोक्ता पहुंचते हैं, जिनकी यही शिकायत होती है बिल ज्यादा आ रहा है। जांच पर कई बिलों में रीडिंग संबंधी गड़बड़ी होती है।

बिल भरने की अंतिम तिथि में भी बदलाव
बिल भरने की तारीख में भी बदलाव किया है। पहले नए बिल जारी होने के बाद 15 से 20 तारीख तक भर सकते थे। अब 8 से 10 तारीख के बीच में भरना पड़ेगा। जबकि नए उपभोक्ताओं तक पहले की तरह 1 से 5 तारीख के बीच पहुंच रहे हैं।

मीटर रीडिंग के लिए इंदौर से मिलते हैं निर्देश
^ शहर में मीटर रीडिंग लेने के लिए 10 कर्मचारी है। जो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर पहुंचकर मीटर रीडिंग लेते हैं। इसके लिए इंदौर से ही निर्देश मिलते हैं कि कब से लेकर कब तक रीडिंग लेना है।
-स्पनिल डाबर, प्रभारी एई बिजली कंपनी बड़वानी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें