पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:सूची में डुप्लीकेट नाम मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दावा-आपत्ति के लिए 17 प्राधिकृत अधिकारी नियुक्त, 28 तक आवेदन, 5 दिसंबर को निराकरण होगा

नवगठित नगर परिषद बिस्टान की 1 जनवरी 2020 की स्थिति में फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण का काम जारी है। प्रारूप मतदाता सूची का सार्वजनिक प्रकाशन 21 नवंबर को हुआ है। रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी ने दावा-आपत्ति लेने के लिए 17 मतदान केंद्रों पर प्राधिकृत कर्मचारी नियुक्त किए है। सुबह 10.30 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक दावे-आपत्ति फार्म लेकर 28 नवंबर की दोपहर 3 बजे तक दे सकेंगे। प्रारूप मतदाता सूची में डुप्लीकेट मतदाता दर्ज होने की स्थिति में कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
सोमवार शाम स्वामी विवेकानंद सभागृह में अपर कलेक्टर बीएस सोलंकी की अध्यक्षता में स्टेंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक हुई। स्थानीय निर्वाचन के उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी राहुल चौहान ने बताया गोगावां जपं की बिस्टान, घट्टी व जगन्नाथपुरा और जपं भगवानपुरा की अनकवाड़ी व बन्हेर पंचायतों को नप बिस्टान में शामिल किया गया है। मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण कार्य संपादन के लिए एसडीएम खरगोन को रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी व गोगांवा तहसीलदार को सहायक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। बैठक में राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों को प्रारूप मतदाता सूची दी गई। अपर कलेक्टर ने सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा दावा-आपत्ति केंद्रों पर जाकर पात्र मतदाताओं के नाम संशोधन, विलोपन आदि के लिए आवश्यक सहयोग दें। आवेदन पत्रों के निराकरण की अंतिम तिथि 5 दिसंबर है। अंतिम मतदाता सूची 14 दिसंबर को राजनीतिक दलों को उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
दो जगह नाम तो जारी करेंगे सूचना पत्र
डुप्लीकेट मतदाता के नाम एक ही नगरीय निकाय में 2 या इससे अधिक स्थानों पर दर्ज है तो इसका निराकरण संबंधित क्षेत्र के रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी करेंगे। जिनके नाम 2 या 2 से अधिक नगरीय निकाय में दर्ज है तो जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी से अधिकृत रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी निराकरण करेंगे। जिन मतदाता के नाम जिले के एक ही नगरीय निकाय व पंचायत दोनों की सूची में है तो संबंधित नगरीय निकाय के रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी मतदाता को सूचना पत्र जारी करेंगे। यदि मतदाता नप की सूची में नाम रखने का निर्णय लेता है तो इसकी सूचना पंचायत के रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी कोे दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें