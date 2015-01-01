पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोल्ड रियल स्टेट:चिट फंड कंपनी के भवन को किया कुर्क, पुलिस को सौंपा

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कंपनी के खिलाफ रतलाम, देवास व सीहाेर में भी दर्ज है केस, 2016 में दर्ज हुआ था केस, अब तक 9 गिरफ्तार, 3 फरार

राजस्व अमले ने गुरुवार को खदान मोहल्ला स्थित 15 बाय 45 वर्ग फीट में बने तीन मंजिला भवन को कुर्क कर शहर कोतवाली के सुपुर्द किया है। इस भवन में बीएन गोल्ड रियल स्टेट कंपनी का कार्यालय संचालित होता था। कंपनी द्वारा शहर में 2010 में कारोबार शुरू किया था। 6 साल में कंपनी ने लोगों की पॉलिसी बनाकर दोगुना राशि देने का लालच देकर 50 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की धोखाधड़ी की थी।
एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल ने चिट फंड कंपनी बीएन गोल्ड रियल स्टेट कंपनी के ऑफिस को कुर्क व सीज करने के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र भेजा था। गुरुवार को दोपहर 3.30 बजे कलेक्टोरेट की टीम नायब तहसीलदार जगदीश बिलगावे, राजस्व निरीक्षक नजूल एचएल अश्के, पटवारी शांतिलाल पाटीदार ने कंपनी का कार्यालय भवन कुर्क व सीज कर टीआई राजेश यादव के सुपुर्द किया। मामले में केस दर्ज होने के बाद से भवन को पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया था। टीआई ने बताया भवन को लेकर न्यायालय द्वारा कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कंपनी के संचालकों पर मप्र के अलावा अन्य राज्यों में भी केस दर्ज है। इसके चलते फरार तीन आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।
कंपनी के सीएमडी व चेयरमैन फरार: पुलिस ने अभी तक 9 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। टीआई ने बताया मामले में सीएमडी व चेयरमैन गुरविंदरसिंह, बलविंदरसिंह व अनिल शर्मा फरार है। इनकी तलाश की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कंपनी संचालकों के खिलाफ बड़वानी के अलावा रतलाम, सीहोर व देवास में भी केस दर्ज है।
2014 से इस भवन में कार्यालय का संचालन
खदान मोहल्ला स्थित तीन मंजिला भवन में वर्ष 2014 से कार्यालय संचालित हो रहा था। लोगों द्वारा दोगुना राशि की मांग करने पर संचालक फरार हो गए थे। इसके बाद 2016 में धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हुए 1 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने शहर कोतवाली में केस दर्ज कराया था। इसमें बड़वानी जिले सहित अलीराजपुर, मनावर व कुक्षी के लोग शामिल हैं। टीआई ने बताया कंपनी द्वारा 50 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की धोखाधड़ी की थी।

