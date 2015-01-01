पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:एक रुपए किलो भी नहीं बिक रही भिंडी व गिलकी, कल्टीवेटर से की जमींदोज

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर बड़े शहरों में कर्फ्यू लागू होने और मंडियों में भाव कम मिलने से किसानों में मायूसी है। हाल यह है कि 1 रुपए किलो के भाव में किसान भिंडी और गिलकी बेचने को तैयार है लेकिन खरीदार नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इसके चलते सजवानी में किसान ने भिंडी के पौधों पर किसान ने कल्टीवेटर चलाकर जमींदोज कर दिया। इंदौर, भाेपाल सहित बड़े शहरों में रात का कर्फ्यू लागू होने, मंडियों में मंदी के साथ प्रदेश में फिर से लॉकडाउन की अफवाह के चलते सब्जियों की सप्लाय बंद हो गई। जिला मुख्यालय से 5 किमी दूर ग्राम सजवानी के किसानों ने मजदूर लगाकर तुड़वाई भिंडी व गिलकी पशुओं को खिलाई। जिले सहित प्रदेश में त्योहार के बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। इसके चलते शुक्रवार से प्रदेश में फिर से लॉकडाउन की अफवाह का दौर चल रहा था। वहीं शनिवार से इंदौर व भोपाल में रात का कर्फ्यू लागू किया गया है। मंडियों में रात को ही सब्जियां पहुंचती है। इसके चलते सप्लाय बंद हुई है। किसान विकास सोलंकी ने शनिवार को भिंडी के पौधों पर कल्टीवेटर चलाकर फसल को जमींदोज किया। उन्होंने 5 एकड़ में भिंडी लगाई थी। शुक्रवार को मजदूर लगाकर भिंडी तुड़वाई। इस पर 5 हजार रुपए मजदूरी खर्च की लेकिन एक रुपए किलो के भाव में भी खरीदार नहीं मिले। इसके चलते पशुओं को भिंडी खिलाना पड़ेगी। वहीं ढाई एकड़ में लगे भिंडी के पौधों पर कल्टीवेटर चलाकर जमींदोज किया है। इसी तरह गांव के अन्य किसान विनोद ने भी मजदूर लगवाकर गिलकी तुड़वाई थी लेकिन बिक्री नहीं होने से पशुओं को खिलाना पड़ी। उन्होंने बताया इंदौर मंडी में 4 दिन पहले भिंडी व गिलकी का भाव 16 से 18 रुपए किलो था लेकिन शुक्रवार को एक से डेढ़ रुपए किलो रह गया।

बैंक का कर्ज जमा करने में होगी परेशानी
लॉकडाउन में 3 एकड़ में टमाटर और 4 एकड़ में लगी भिंडी उखाड़कर फेंकना पड़ी थी। वहीं बैंक का 3 लाख रुपए कर्ज भुगतान करने के लिए फिर से 5 एकड़ में 16 किलो भिंडी का बीज लगाया था। फसल पर डेढ़ लाख रुपए खर्च किए। भिंडी का उत्पादन भी बेहतर हुआ लेकिन भाव गिरने और सप्लाय नहीं होने से भिंडी के पौधों को जमींदोज करना पड़ा। इसके चलते बैंक का कर्ज जमा कराने में परेशानी होगी।

