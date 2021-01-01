पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:चलते ट्रैक्टर से टकराई बाइक, दो लोगों की मौत

बड़वानी6 घंटे पहले
  • सालीकला गांव के पास हुआ हादसा, हलवाई थे दोनों

एबी रोड पर सालीकला गांव के पास सोमवार रात बाइक चलते ट्रैक्टर से टकरा गई। इससे बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। एक मड़गांव और एक राजस्थान का रहने वाला था। दोनों हलवाई का काम करते थे। शहर थाने के एसआई आरआर चौहान ने बताया मड़गांव निवासी मुन्ना गंदास पिपलोदे(35) निवासी मड़गांव और रेवंतराम पिता लिछमण राम जाट(28) को सोमवार रात एंबुलेंस से सिविल अस्पताल ला। जहां दोनों को मृत घोषित किया। बालसमुद चौकी प्रभारी जेएस गोयल ने बताया ट्रैक्टर को पीछा कर पकड़ लिया। चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। मड़गांव निवासी मृतक मुन्ना के भाई तुरसिंह ने बताया उनका भाई हलवाई का काम करता था। जुलवानिया में कार्यक्रम में खाना बनाना था। इसलिए उसके साथी रेवंतराम के साथ काम के लिए जुलवानिया जा रहा था।

