पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर में बाइक रैली:बिरसा मुंडा जयंती आज युवाओं ने निकाली रैली

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती रविवार को जनजातीय गौरव दिवस के रूप में मनाई जाएगी। इसको लेकर जनजाति मंच के सदस्यों ने शनिवार को दशहरा मैदान से रैली निकाली। कारंजा चौक स्थित शहीद स्तंभ पर भीमा नायक व भगवान बिरसा मुंडा के फोटो पर माल्यार्पण कर पूजा की गई। शनिवार को दोपहर 1 बजे दशहरा मैदान से रैली निकाली गई। रैली चंचल चौराहा, गायत्री मंदिर, तिरछी पुलिया, कोर्ट चौराहा होकर कारंजा चौक पहुंची।

यहां भगवान बिरसा मुंडा व भीमा नायक के फोटो का पूजन किया। मंच के कार्यकर्ता प्रीतम राज बड़ोले ने युवाओं को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा भगवान बिरसा मुंडा के जीवन कृतित्व की जानकारी दी। साथ ही कहा कि धर्मांतरण कर मिशनरी द्वारा समाज के रीति-रिवाजों को खत्म किया जा रहा है।

इसके चलते हम सभी को एकजुट होकर इस पर रोक लगाना चाहिए। वर्ना आने वाले समय में निमाड़ में समाज को संरक्षित करना संभव नहीं होगा। यहीं वजह है कि पूरे देश में भागवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती को जनजातीय गौरव दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान सचिन चौहान, सतीश भूरिया, मिथुन मकवाने, विक्रम चौहान सहित बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें