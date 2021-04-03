पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लायंस क्लब:शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के 437 जरूरतमंदों को बांटे कंबल व स्वेटर

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • बड़वानी सिटी के माध्यम से चला रहे अभियान

लायंस क्लब बड़वानी सिटी के माध्यम से आयो खुशियां बांटे अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत गरीब, बेसहारा लोगों सहित बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े कंबल और स्वेटर बांटे जा रहे हैं। क्लब के सदस्य रात के समय शहर में निकलते हैं। जहां पर भी कोई गरीब मिलता है। उसके कंबल देते हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जाकर गरीब बच्चों को स्वेटर बांटते हैं। इस साल अब तक 437 लोगों को कंबल और स्वेटर बांटे जा चुके हैं।

क्लब के राम जाट ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि लायंस क्लब के माध्यम से सर्दी के सीजन में हर साल ये अभियान चलाया जाता है। पिछले साल भी अभियान के तहत 519 लोगों को कंबल और स्वेटर का वितरण किया गया था। जनसहयोग से गरीबों की मदद की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि क्लब के सदस्य रोजाना रात में शहर के बस स्टैंड, झंडा चौक, पाला बाजार, कोर्ट चौराहा, अस्पताल परिसर सहित अन्य स्थानों पर पहुंचते हैं। जो भी गरीब मिलता है। उसे कंबल ओढ़ाते हैं।

और इधर... टीकाकरण स्थल पर लगाया प्रवेश द्वार
गुरुवार को रोटरी क्लब ऑफ बड़वानी सिटी के सदस्यों ने जिला अस्पताल परिसर स्थित टीकाकरण स्थल पर प्रवेश द्वार लगवाया है। साथ ही लोगों में जागरुकता लाने के लिए सेल्फी पाइंट बनाया गया है। इस दौरान सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनिता सिंगारे, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बीएस सैत्या, क्लब अध्यक्ष अभिषेक उपाध्याय, सचिव भास्कर पंचोली सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

