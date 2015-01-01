पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधी रात को हुई घटना:दुकान की पहली मंजिल में गिरा जलता राॅकेट, गैलरी में रखा पॉलिथिन और कार्टून जला

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की दरमियानी रात रणजीत चाैक स्थित गणेश स्टोर की पहली मंजिल की गैलरी में जलता राॅकेट जा गिरा। इसके चलते गैलरी में रखे पॉलीथिन व कार्टून में आग लग गई। वहीं घटना के दौरान हिंगोट भी चलाई जा रही थी। जबकि हिंगोट व रात 10 बजे बाद पटाखे चलाने पर रोक है। लेकिन सख्ती नहीं होने से लोग पटाखे व हिंगोट चला रहे हैं। इसके चलते रात करीब 12 बजे दुकान में आग लग गई। इसे फायर फायटर के कर्मचारियों ने बुझाया। गणेश स्टोर की पहली मंजिल पर पॉलीथिन और कार्टून रखे हुए थे। रात करीब 12 बजे जलता राॅकेट गैलरी में जा गिरा। इससे पॉलीथिन व कार्टून में आग लग गई। खबर मिलते ही पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और जायजा लिया। वहीं फायर फायटर ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग को बुझाया। निर्धारित समय के बाद पटाखे चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हिंगोट व निर्माण सामग्री जब्त कर इस पर रोक लगाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हिंगोट चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए शहर में मुख्य मार्गों पर जवान तैनात रहेंगे।-राजेश यादव, टीआई शहर कोतवाली बड़वानी

हिंगोट चलाने का वीडियो वायरल
शहर कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा हिंगोट बनाने पर रोक लगाने को लेकर कार्रवाई कर बारूद, हिंगोट व निर्माण सामग्री जब्त की है। बावजूद शहर में गुरुवार रात हिंगोट चलाई गई। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ है।

इधर... घर में रखे कपास में लगी आग
कपास व्यापारी, परिवार के साथ दीपावली मनाने के लिए गृह ग्राम मोरानी गए हुए थे। वहीं गुरुवार रात को घर में रखे कपास में अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई। आसपास के लोगों ने नगर परिषद को सूचना देकर आग पर काबू पाया। व्यापारी राकेश राठौड़ ने बताया दीपावली मनाने के लिए घर गए थे। घर में कपास रखा हुआ था। गुरुवार रात को उसमें अचानक आग लग गई। आग लगने से कपास को नुकसान हुआ है।

