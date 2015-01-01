पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:जिन किसानों का पंजीयन है उनका ही खरीदें कपास, अब न आएं शिकायतें

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • सीसीआई खरीदी में गड़बड़ी को लेकर हुआ था विवाद, एसडीएम पहुंचे

अंजड़ कृषि उपज मंडी में सीसीआई के माध्यम से कपास खरीदी की जा रही है और बार-बार किसान गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। दो दिन पहले इसको लेकर सीसीआई अधिकारी और किसानों के बीच मारपीट भी हो चुकी है। विवाद के दूसरे दिन राजपुर एसडीएम अभयसिंह ओहरिया अंजड़ कृषि उपज मंडी पहुंचे और अधिकारियों से मामले की जानकारी ली। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने निर्देशित किया है कि केवल उन्हीं किसानों का कपास खरीदा जाए। जिन्होंने पहले से पंजीयन कराया है। यदि अब गड़बड़ी की शिकायत आई तो संबंधितों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शनिवार को मंडी में 212 वाहन और 174 बैलगाड़ी से किसान कपास लेकर पहुंचे। हालांकि शनिवार को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से खरीदी हुई। शुक्रवार रात से ही किसान मंडी पहुंचने लगे थे और सुबह तक ये सिलसिला जारी रहा। सुबह 11 बजे नीलामी शुरू हुई, जो दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद तक चली। निरीक्षण करने के लिए पहुंचे एसडीएम ने करीब दो घंटे तक मंडी और सीसीआई अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर जानकारी ली। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया है कि किसानों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी न आए। इसका खास ध्यान रखा जाए।

15 दिन में 5 से ज्यादा बार हो चुका हंगामा
सीसीआई खरीदी करने वाले अधिकारियों से किसान पिछले कई दिनों से नाराज हैं। अंजड़ मंडी में पिछले 15 दिन में 5 से ज्यादा बार हंगामा हो चुका है। पहली बार हंगामा होने पर तहसीलदार भागीरथ बाखला ने मामला शांत कराया था। दूसरी बार एसडीएम अभयसिंह ओहरिया को आना पड़ा था। वहीं 3 से ज्यादा बार किसान मंडी गेट पर बैलगाड़ी लगाकर रास्ता बंद कर विरोध जता चुके हैं। हर बार किसानों का आरोप रहता है कि सीसीआई खरीदी करने वाले अधिकारी किसानों के साथ भेदभाव कर रहे हैं।
सीसीआई खरीदी आज से 9 दिन बंद
मंडी में रविवार से सीसीआई खरीदी बंद रहेगी। जो 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। सीसीआई प्रभारी शरद मस्के ने कहा अब तक सीसीआई 70 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा कपास की खरीदी कर चुका है। जिनिंग फैक्ट्रियों में जगह कम होने से खरीदी बंद कर रहे हैं। इस अवधि में खरीदे गए कपास के काकड़े बेच देंगे और गठानों की भी सप्लाय हो जाएगी। वहीं मंडी सचिव हिम्मतसिंह जमरा ने बताया मंडी में सीसीआई खरीदी भले ही कुछ दिन के लिए बंद हो रही है। लेकिन कपास खरीदी व्यापारियों के माध्यम से चालू रहेगी।

इसलिए हुआ था विवाद - गुरुवार को सीसीआई खरीदी के दौरान हंगामा हो गया था। किसानों और सीसीआई खरीदी अधिकारी के बीज मारपीट भी हुई थी। करीब दो घंटे तक मंडी में हंगामा चलता रहा। किसानों का कहना था कि उनके साथ खरीदी करने वाले सीसीआई अधिकारी भेदभाव कर रहे हैं। किसान का अच्छा माल कम भाव में खरीदा जा रहा है और व्यापारियों का खराब माल भी अच्छे भाव में खरीदा जा रहा है। इसी बात को लेकर विवाद बढ़ गया था और मामला मारपीट तक पहुंचा था।

