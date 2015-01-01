पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट से मुक्ति के लिए चलेगा अभियान

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • अपर कलेक्टर, एसडीएम और खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारियों को मोबाइल पर कर सकते हैं शिकायत आमजन

राज्य शासन के निर्देश पर अब जिले में भी खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट से मुक्ति के लिए अभियान शुरू किया गया है। अभियान के तहत 9 दिसंबर तक जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में खाद्य पदार्थों, दूध, घी, मावा, पनीर, मिठाई, मिर्च-मसाले, खाद्य तेल के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जाएंगे। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर दोषी प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आमजन अपर कलेक्टर, एसडीएम व खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारियों के मोबाइल पर भी शिकायत कर सकेंगे। कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने अभियान की सफलता के लिए दलों का गठन किया है, जो रोज विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से सैंपल लेंगे। कलेक्टर ने आमजन से आह्वान किया है कि उन्हें किसी प्रतिष्ठान पर मिलने वाले खाद्य पदार्थ में मिलावट की आशंका है, तो वे अपर कलेक्टर रेखा राठौर, एसडीएम सेंधवा तपस्या परिहार, घनश्याम धनगर, अभयसिंह ओहरिया, सुमेरसिंह मुजाल्दा या खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी एचएल अवास्या के मोबाइल नंबर पर सूचना दी जा सकती है। इन नंबरों पर दी सूचना को पूरी तरह गोपनीय रखा जाएगा।

मिलावट रोकने कलेक्टर ने बनाए दल
कलेक्टर वर्मा ने अनुभागवार दल बनाया है। यह दल एसडीएम के निर्देशन में गतिविधियां चलाएगा। बड़वानी के लिए बनाए दल में खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी अवास्या, सहायक खाद्य आपूर्ति अधिकारी हरेसिंह मुवेल, नापतौल निरीक्षक, सेंधवा के लिए खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी वीएस मोरी, कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी सेंधवा मुकेश चौहान, नापतौल निरीक्षक सेंधवा अंबिकेश चौहान, राजपुर के लिए खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी प्रेमलता भंवर, कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी राजपुर लविना सोलंकी, नापतौल निरीक्षक मुकाती, पानसेमल के लिए खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी अवास्या, सहायक खाद्य आपूर्ति अधिकारी पानसेमल संतोष दुबे, नापतौल निरीक्षक सेंधवा चौहान के दल बनाए हैं।

इधर... पुलिस ने देखा पटाखा बाजार
जुलवानिया | पटाखा बाजार में लगी दुकानों पर देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखे और विदेशी पटाखों का विक्रय तो नहीं किया जा रहा। इसकी जांच के लिए पुलिस जवानों ने बाजार का निरीक्षण किया। थाना प्रभारी सोनू सिटोले ने बताया व्यापारियों को समझाइश दी है कि प्रतिबंधित पटाखों का विक्रय न करें। जो ऐसा करते हुए पाया जाता है तो उस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दुकानदारों को आग से बचाव के लिए व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

