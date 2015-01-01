पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण पर कार्रवाई:कॉलोनी में किया था नाले की जमीन पर कब्जा, तोड़ा

बड़वानी15 मिनट पहले
सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जे को हटाने की कार्रवाई जारी है। मंगलवार शाम को एसडीएम, राजस्व व नगरपालिका अमले ने ग्राम करी में सांवरिया धाम कॉलोनी में नाले की जमीन पर अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की। अफसरों ने बताया कॉलोनाइजर ने नाले की 2 एकड़ से ज्यादा जमीन पर बाउंड्रीवाल व रोड बनाकर कब्जा किया था। इसे 2 जेसीबी से तोड़ा गया।

मंगलवार शाम 4 बजे से एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर अमले के साथ सांवरिया धाम कॉलोनी पहुंचे। बाउंड्रीवाल तोड़ने के बाद मैदान में किए अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ा गया। यहां कॉलोनाइजर द्वारा सरकारी जमीन पर कॉलोनी काटी जा रही थी। अतिक्रमण करने वालों से कार्रवाई के दौरान खर्च हुई राशि वसूल की जाएगी।

एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर ने बताया कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा के निर्देश पर शहर व आसपास महत्वपूर्ण मार्गों, व्यवसायिक स्थानों पर हुए अतिक्रमण को हटाने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ग्राम करी में बनी सांवरिया धाम कॉलोनी के पीछे 2 एकड़ सरकारी भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर प्लाट काटे जा रहे थे। बड़वानी-इंदौर मार्ग पर स्थित इस भूमि का बाजार मूल्य लाखों रुपए में आंका है।

होटल संचालक ने तोड़ा अवैध निर्माण
खंडवा-वडोदरा बायपास पर स्थित जैंस फोर सीजन फैमिली रेस्टारेंट पर भी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई हुई। होटल संचालक दिलीप चिप्पड़ ने बताया अफसरों ने नोटिस देकर अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसलिए मजदूर लगाकर अवैध निर्माण तोड़ा। एसडीएम ने बताया होटल संचालक ने करीब 20 फीट सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर निर्माण किया था। बुधवार को टीम निरीक्षण करेगी। अवैध निर्माण नहीं हटाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

