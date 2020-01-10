पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुले स्कूल:ऑनलाइन नहीं समझ आ रहा था चैप्टर, इसलिए आए स्कूल

बड़वानी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सत्र शुरू होने के बाद पहली बार खुले स्कूल, पालकों के सहमति पत्र लेकर आए विद्यार्थी, छात्राएं बोली-

कोरोना काल में विद्यार्थियों की विषय संबंधी समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए सोमवार से स्कूल शुरू हुए। कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों ने स्कूल जाकर विषयवार कठिनाईयों का शिक्षकों से निराकरण करवाया। उत्कृष्ट व निजी स्कूल में पहले दिन विद्यार्थियों की संख्या कम रही। निजी स्कूल में कक्षा 11वीं की कॉमर्स की छात्रा भूमिका यादव व नंदिनी यादव भी अकाउंट्स से संबंधित समस्याओं का निराकरण के लिए आई। छात्राओं ने कहा आॅनलाइन पढ़ाई हो रही है। लेकिन ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में अकाउंट्स से संबंधित कुछ कठिनाइयां थी, जो शिक्षक चंचल सोलंकी ने दूर की है।

सत्र शुरू होने के बाद पहली बार विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्कूल खुले हैं। जबकि अब भी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी है। हालांकि पहला दिन होने से स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या ज्यादा नहीं रही। उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में 10 और निजी स्कूल में 5 विद्यार्थियों ने शिक्षकों से विषय संबंधी कठिनाईयों को दूर करवाया। 12वीं कक्षा के छात्र तुषार गोस्वामी, उमेश बड़ोले, अभिषेक मिश्रा भौतिकी विषय की कठिनाईयों के निराकरण के लिए स्कूल आए थे। शिक्षक अर्पिता पटेल ने उन्हें पढ़ाया। निजी स्कूल में प्रवेश से पहले विद्यार्थियों से पालकों के सहमति पत्र लिए गए। इसके बाद ही उन्हें प्रवेश दिया गया।

निजी स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों से पालकों के सहमति पत्र लेने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया। स्कूल संचालक श्रीराम यादव ने बताया बिना मास्क लगाए विद्यार्थियों को मास्क दिए गए। थर्मल स्कैनिंग कर हाथों को सैनिटाइज किया गया। क्लास रूम को सैनिटाइज करने के बाद विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दिया। विद्यार्थियों के जाने के बाद भी क्लास रूम को सैनिटाइज किया। वहीं स्कूल के बाहर बोर्ड पर कमरों की सूचना लगाई गई।

स्कूल में व्यवस्था : हैंडवॉश व सैनिटाइज कराया

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में प्राचार्य आरएस जाधव ने बताया मूल्यांकन कार्य, विभिन्न परीक्षाओं के आयोजन होने से वहां पहले से ही सैनिटाइज करने की व्यवस्था है। हैंड वॉश के लिए 2 वॉश बेसिन लगे हैं। विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने के बाद ही क्लासरूम में प्रवेश दिया।

