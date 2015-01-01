पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:ऊंची में होगी सीएम की सभा, मंच व ‌व्यवस्थाएं देखी

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • 27 को जनजाति गौरव दिवस समारोह के समापन पर राजपुर आएंगे सीएम शिवराजसिंह चाैहान

उपचुनाव के बाद पहली बार प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान 27 नवंबर को राजपुर आ रहे है। बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में जनजाति गौरव दिवस समारोह का समापन ग्राम ऊंची में होगा। यहां वे सभा लेंगे। रविवार को पूर्व मंत्री अंतरसिंह आर्य, कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा सहित जनप्रतिनिधियों व अफसरों ने ग्राम ऊंची में जगह देखकर मंच और हेलीपेड के लिए जगह देखी। सीएम की सभा को लेकर अफसरों ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। वहीं भाजपा कार्यकर्ता भी जुटे हुए हैं। 5 दिन में दूसरी बार रविवार को जनप्रतिनिधियों व अफसरों ने स्थान का चयन कर सभास्थल और हेलीपेड बनाने को लेकर चर्चा की। इस दौरान मंच, बैठक व्यवस्था, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन, पार्किंग व्यवस्था, आजीविका मिशन की प्रदर्शन, लोगों के प्रवेश, हाथ सैनिटाइज करने की व्यवस्था को लेकर चर्चा की गई। इसको लेकर स्थान का निर्धारण का विभिन्न विभागों के अफसरों को व्यवस्थाएं करने के निर्देश दिए गए। इससे पहले अफसरों व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने 18 नवंबर को सीएम की सभा के लिए तीन स्थानों का निरीक्षण किया था। वहीं सभा स्थल से कुछ दूर बनाए जा रहे हेलीपेड का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान जिपं सीईओ ऋतुराजसिंह, एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष, एसडीएम, निर्माण एजेंसियों के अधिकारी सहित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

