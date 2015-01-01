पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगरपालिका:स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण लीग 2021 में नागरिकों की भागीदारी के लिए आयोजित होंगी स्पर्धाएं

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरपालिका ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण लीग 2021 में शहर के नागरिकों की भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए स्वच्छता स्पर्धा आयोजित कर रही है। शहर को साफ बनाने व आमजन अपनी हिस्सेदारी का निर्वाह कर सके, इसके लिए उनकी भागीदारी बढ़ाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। नपा अध्यक्ष व सीएमओ ने बताया प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन से शहर के कलाकारों को अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का मौका मिलेगा। वहीं आमजन, कलाकारों का और सहयोग शहर को साफ सुथरा बनाने में मिलेगा। नपा की स्वच्छता नोडल अधिकारी सारिका चौहान व प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी रामकरण डावर ने बातया 7 विधाओं में प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जाएगी। इसमें किसी भी वर्ग, उम्र के प्रतिभागी अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन नपा में कर सकते हैं। प्रतियोगिता का स्वरूप जिंगल वेल निर्माण, शॉर्ट वीडियो, वाल पेटिंग, ड्राइंग/पोस्टर, स्ट्रीट नुक्कड़ नाटक के रूप में हो सकता है। प्रतियोगिता के विषय स्वच्छ शहर, एंटी प्लास्टिक थीम, कचरा प्रबंधन 4 बिन, सेग्रीगेशन, खुले में शौच मुक्त बड़वानी, स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण लीग 2021, नागरिक भागीदारी, सहयोग से सुरक्षा, सामाजिक भागीदारी, नागरिक जुड़ाव रहेगा। प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेने वालों में से श्रेष्ठ कलाकारों का चयन, वरिष्ठ निर्णायकों के द्वारा कर परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लेने के लिए आमजन डिवाइन टीम आईईसी हेड सतेंद्र तिवारी से उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। एक घर से केवल एक व्यक्ति ही इंट्री कर सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें