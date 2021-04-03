पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Barwani
  • Corona's Co vaccine Will Come In The District, Now Being Vaccinated From Kovishield, The Front Line Worker Will Be Vaccinated From February 8

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना में अब और राहत:जिले में आएगी कोरोना की को-वैक्सीन, अभी कोविशील्ड से हो रहा टीकाकरण, आठ फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को लगेगा टीका

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसर बोले- दोनों वैक्सीन सुरक्षित, वीसी से मिली नई वैक्सीन की जानकारी

भारत में बनी कोरोना की दूसरी वैक्सीन कोवैक्सीन से भी हमारे यहां टीकाकरण होगा। अभी कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन के टीके लगाए जा रहा है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. मनोज खन्ना ने बताया गुरुवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के दौरान ये जानकारी दी गई। जिले में कोवैक्सीन के 4 हजार से ज्यादा डोज आएंगे।

अधिकारियों ने बताया भारत में बनी दोनों ही वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। कोविशील्ड का टीका जिले के 5 हजार से ज्यादा स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगाया जा चुका है। इनमें से किसी को भी कोई परेशानी नहीं आई। वहीं कोवैक्सीन का टीका भी देश के अन्य राज्यों में लगाया है।

इससे से भी किसी को कोई परेशानी नहीं आई। अधिकारियों ने बताया अब जिलों में भारत में बनी कोरोना की दोनों वैक्सीन के टीके लगाए जाएंगे। 8 फरवरी को फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों (पुलिस, महिला व बाल विकास, राजस्व सहित अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी) को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

जानिए... दोनों वैक्सीन में क्या अंतर है

कोवैक्सीन

  • कोवैक्सीन को काेविड 19 को निष्क्रिय करके तैयार किया गया है। आईसीएमआर ने भारत बायोटेक को जिंदा वायरस प्रदान किया था। इस वायरस को निष्क्रिय करके भारत बायोटेक ने वैक्सीन तैयार की है।
  • इस वैक्सीन में उम्र सीमा के बारे में कंपनी द्वारा जारी फैक्ट शीड में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।
  • वैक्सीन के एक वायल में 20 लोगों को टीका लगागा।
  • सेंट्रल ड्रग लाइसेंस अथॉरिटी ने कोवैक्सीन को क्लीनिकल ट्रायल मोड में सीमित इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी दी है। भारत सरकार ने जिन लोगों को वैक्सीनेशन के प्रायोरिटी ग्रुप्स में रखा है, उन्हें वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।

कोविशील्ड

  • कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन को एडिनोवायरस को निष्क्रिय करके विकसित किया गया है।
  • इस वैक्सीन की फैक्ट शीट के अनुसार कंपनी ने 18 साल या उससे अधिक उम्र वाले लोगों के लिए आपात स्थित में सीमित प्रयोग के साथ लगाने की अनुमति दी।
  • इस कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन के एक वायल में 10 लोगों को टीका लगाया जा सकता है।
  • इस वैक्सीन को सेंट्रल ड्रग लाइसेंस अथॉरिटी से सीमित प्रयोग के लिए आपात स्थिति में इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी मिली है। इस वैक्सीन के ट्रायल के परिणाम आ चुके हैं। यह पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें