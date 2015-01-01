पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मंडी में सीसीआई की खरीदी बंद होने से घटी कपास की आवक, अन्य मंडी में किसान बेच रहे कपास

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • मंडी में कपास के कम भाव मिलने से किसानों में आक्रोश, 35 किमी दूर भीकनगांव जा रहे किसान

शहर में स्थित कृषि उपज मंडी तीन दिन दीपावली के बाद दोबारा शुरू हुई है। मंडी शुरू होने पर सीसीआई की खरीदी न होने व कम भाव मिलने से किसानों का रुझान मंडी में कपास कम लाने में दिखाई दे रहा है। जिसके कारण मंडी में कपास की आवक कम हुई है। किसान सनावद मंडी के बदले अन्य मंडी में कपास को बेचने के लिए जा रहे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि सनावद मंडी में अन्य मंडी की तुलना में कम भाव मिल रहे हैं। जिसके कारण किसानों में आक्रोश है। मंगलवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास की आवक बहुत कम रही है। मंगलवार को मंडी में मात्र 5 बैलगाड़ी व 21 वाहन की आवक हुई है। जिसका भाव 3600 से 4940 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल था। किसान भुपेंद्र सामेडिया ने बताया पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार मंडी में कपास के भाव व आवक में कमी आई है। दीपावली के कुछ दिन पहले मंडी में कपास की आवक बढ़ी थी लेकिन अब दोबारा कम हो गई है। किसान मंडी में कम भाव मिलने के कारण कपास नहीं ला रहे हैं। वह बाहर ही व्यापारियों को कपास बेच रहे हैं। किसानों ने बताया मंडी में सीसीआई की खरीदी अभी बंद है। सीसीआई की खरीदी से किसानों को अच्छे दाम मिलते हैं लेकिन व्यापारियों के साथ सांठगांठ होने से सीसीआई भी कम ही कपास की खरीदी कर रही है। जबकि शासन की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार तीन श्रेणी के कपास की खरीदी सीसीआई को करना चाहिए। वर्तमान में जो खरीदी की जा रही है। मात्र एक ही श्रेणी की खरीदी हो रही है। जिससे किसानों को नुकसान है।

35 किमी दूर भीकनगांव जा रहे किसान
ढक्कलगांव के किसान महेश चौधरी, गणेश चाचरिया, शिवशंकर राडवा ने बताया सनावद मंडी में कपास के दाम कम है। वर्तमान में सीसीआई की खरीदी भी बंद है। ऐसे में कपास के अच्छे दाम के लिए सनावद मंडी छोड़ भीकनगांव की मंडी जा रहे हैं। इसमें कपास को लाने ले जाने में खर्च अधिक लगता है लेकिन वहां भाव 5 हजार रुपए से अधिक ही मिलता है। जिससे किसान अधिक कपास होने पर भीकनगांव मंडी ही जाते हैं। पिछले समय में सनावद मंडी में कपास के दाम अच्छे मिलते थे लेकिन इस बार प्रबंधन की लापरवाही के कारण किसानों को अच्छे भाव नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

मंडी को हो रहा आर्थिक नुकसान
पिछले दो साल पहले मंडी में किसानों को सुविधा मिलने व अधिक भाव मिलने पर शहर सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र से बड़ी संख्या में किसान सनावद मंडी पहुंचते थे। जिसके कारण मंडी को राजस्व अच्छा मिलता था। लेकिन दो साल से मंडी की व्यवस्था गड़बड़ाने से किसानों को कोई सुविधा नहीं दी जा रही है। भाव में भी कमी हो गई है। जिससे किसानों का रुझान सनावद मंडी में कम दिखाई दे रहा है।

दीपावली के कारण बंद थी खरीदी, आज से होगी शुरू
^दीपावली के कारण सनावद मंडी बंद थी। इससे सीसीआई की खरीदी भी बंद कर दी थी। सनावद की मंडी शुरू होने पर बुधवार से मंडी में दोबारा सीसीआई की खरीदी शुरू कर दी जाएगी। किसानों को अधिक लाभ मिले। इसके लिए अधिक से अधिक कपास की खरीदी की जाएगी। किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाया जाएगा।
-सचिन मंडलोई, सीसीआई

अन्य मंडी से पहले शुरू हुई सनावद मंडी
^दीपावली के कारण तीन दिनों के लिए मंडी बंद थी। जो अभी शुरू हो चुकी है। बड़वाह सहित अन्य मंडी अभी शुरू नहीं हुई है। इसके पहले ही मंडी शुरू कर किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाया जा रहा है। मंडी में किसानों को अच्छे भाव दिलाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।
-बीएस परिहार, मंडी सचिव सनावद

